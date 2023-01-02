Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss shows the mirror to Mc Stan and Shiv Thakare and tells them why is their game only to please Sumbul and Nimirt and why aren’t they playing the game

In the upcoming episode of the show Bigg Boss would call MC Stan and Shiv Thakare in the confession room and would tell them that they aren’t playing the game and are only interested in pleasing Sumbul and Nimrit and this is very upsetting to see.
MUMBAI: The finale of the show is just one week away and finally, this season would get its winner.

This season has been one of the most successful seasons of the show as it was consistent on the TRP ratings and was in the Top 10 shows in the BARC rating list.

We have seen how it’s the entire housemate vs Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the game and the actress hasn’t yet lost hope and she fights everyone standing all alone in the game.

As usual Shiv and she doesn’t get along and hence always they are at loggerheads.

We have seen how with the exit of Sajid Khan and Abdu, things have changed in the house, one can see the “Mandali” group breaking where Sumbul is fading away from the team through Nimrit, Mc Stan, and Shiv would be seen making her comfortable.

In recent days, we saw how Priyanka and Archana have once again built an alliance and are playing the game against the ‘Mandali’ gang, which is beginning to have differences within their group.

Nimrit has become the first finalist of the show since Priyanka and MC Stan refuse to play the task, and hence Bigg Boss canceled the ‘Ticket to The Finale’ task.

In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will warn Mc Stan and Shiv Thakare and will tell them that he is very disappointed with them.

He tells them that why they aren’t playing the game and why they are only going behind Sumbul and Nimrit to make them happy and they should stop doing this and concentrate on their game.

Bigg Boss also tells him that somewhere he felt the need to guide them and hence he is doing so.

Well, this is a good way to bring differences in the “Mandali” group as then only the game would get interesting.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

