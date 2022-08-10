Bigg Boss 16 brings nine minutes of tension-filled nomination drill

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/31/2023 - 16:40
Bigg Boss 16 brings nine minutes of tension-filled nomination drill

MUMBAI  :Evading nominations is up to the housemates of COLORS' 'Bigg Boss 16' for the first time in the season. All they have to do is bide their time for nine minutes and stay undistracted. The master of the house introduces a hatke nomination drill that involves contestants spending nine minutes each in the activity area. If a certain contestant spends more or less time in the activity area, the one who enters next must make up for the gained or lost time. Those who hit close to the right number of minutes will earn the coveted ticket to finale. The catch here is that ace fashion designer Ken Ferns is in the activity area to distract the contestants by sharing what their image is like in the public domain. Another diversion is presented with 'Bigg Boss' reading out tweets from fans rooting for the victory of their favourite contestant. Whose estimate of time is spot-on? Who stands nominated and who all make it as finalists of the season? Find out in tonight's episode.

Amid the stress of nominations, the mandali seems to be coming apart. It all starts with Shiv Thakare and MC Stan walking out on Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan while they were discussing their favourite show. Nimrit points out that it is rude of them to do so. Shiv and MC Stan try to convince them that they were just kidding, but the girls don't budge. Soon after, 'Bigg Boss' summons the mandali boys to the confession room and asks them why are they the only ones to go back to the girls after a misunderstanding. The master also makes them think about Nimrit and Sumbul's changed behaviour. Is this the master's move to break the mandali? Only time will tell.

Keep watching the excitement and drama in Bigg Boss 16, Special Partner Ching’s Dragon Fire Chutney & Taste Partner Priyagold Hunk every Monday to Friday at 10.00 PM and every Saturday – Sunday at 9.00 PM only on COLORS and Voot.

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawant adil Gori Kili Paul Weekend ka Vaar Shukravaar Ka Vaar Aniit Gupta Farah Khan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/31/2023 - 16:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Reem Sameer Shaikh to be a BHEDIYA on Ishq Mein Ghayal?
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another behind the scenes update from your favorite tellytown, knowing how much...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhinav insists that Abhimanyu and Abhir must know the truth that they are biological father-son
MUMBAI  :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The ...
Hiba Nawab gets FURIOUS with This crew member on the sets of Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, read to know what happened
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from the show. Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of...
Bigg Boss 16 brings nine minutes of tension-filled nomination drill
MUMBAI  :Evading nominations is up to the housemates of COLORS' 'Bigg Boss 16' for the first time in the season. All...
Will Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar prove a successful comeback for Shraddha Kapoor just like Pathaan did for Shah Rukh Khan?
MUMBAI :We all know that Shah Rukh Khan made his comeback as a lead with Pathaan which has turned out to be a hit at...
Recent Stories
Will Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar prove a successful comeback for Shraddha Kapoor just like Pathaan did for Shah Rukh Khan?
Will Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar prove a successful comeback for Shraddha Kapoor just like Pathaan did for Shah Rukh Khan?

Latest Video

Related Stories
Reem Sameer Shaikh to be a BHEDIYA on Ishq Mein Ghayal?
Reem Sameer Shaikh to be a BHEDIYA on Ishq Mein Ghayal?
Hiba Nawab gets FURIOUS with This crew member on the sets of Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, read to know what happened
Hiba Nawab gets FURIOUS with This crew member on the sets of Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, read to know what happened
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Kartik Aryan, Kriti Sanon, Rajpal Yadav, and Ronit Roy to grace the show to promote their upco
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Kartik Aryan, Kriti Sanon, Rajpal Yadav, and Ronit Roy to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Shehzada”
Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya gets a note from her mom in law, check it out
Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya gets a note from her mom in law, check it out
Dharampatnii’s Kavya aka Aditi Shetty gets Ousted by These Co-stars, read to know the incident
Dharampatnii’s Kavya aka Aditi Shetty gets Ousted by These Co-stars, read to know the incident
Exclusive! Romanch Mehta roped in for Atrangii TV’s Baghin
Exclusive! Romanch Mehta roped in for Atrangii TV’s Baghin