Bigg Boss 16: Check out Kartik Aaryan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s chemistry as Farah Khan pairs them together

In the upcoming episode Farah Khan would pair Kartik and Priyanka where the two will have to enact a scene as she feels that they would make a good pair on screen.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 01/27/2023 - 16:18
Bigg Boss 16: Check out Kartik Aaryan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s chemistry as Farah Khan pairs them together

MUMBAI :

Bigg Boss 16 is just three weeks away from its finale and the contestants are going all out to make their place in the finale of the show.

Last week we did see how the entire house was against Priyanka and how she fought will all of them all alone and stood against everyone.

We also saw how Priyanka and Tina were seen making fun of Shalin and they bullied him and troubled him which was opposed by Farah Khan and the fans.

The housemates also fought for the ticket to the finale task where the “Mandali” group didn’t want Nimrit to be removed from the position of the captain and hence the “Ticket To Finale” still belongs to her.

In the upcoming “ Shukarvaar Ka Vaar” episode, Farah Khan will be hosting the show and Kartik Aaryan would be entering the show where he would be promoting his upcoming movie “Shehzada”

He would be entering the house with Farah Khan and he would have some fun sessions with the housemates.

Farah would give a scene to enact to Priyanka and him, and both nail the performance.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Anil Kapoor and Mika Singh to grace the show during the ‘Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode

Kartik and Priyanka would be enacting a romantic scene and their chemistry would be sizzling and Farah would feel that they make a perfect pair.

Well, there is no doubt that Farah Khan, when she earlier entered the house, told Priyanka that she is the Deepika Padukone of the house and that she is actress material. Let's also not forget even Salman Khan is keen to work with her.

Seems like once the actress is out she has a lot of offers in the pipeline.

Kartik and she make a wonderful pair and they would look sizzling together on the big screen.

Do you want to see Kartik and Priyanka together on the screen?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia becomes the first finalist of the show

 

 

 

 

 

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawant adil Gori Kili Paul Weekend ka Vaar Shukravaar Ka Vaar Aniit Gupta
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 01/27/2023 - 16:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Karan Sharma talks about what makes him say yes to a project, “what kind of a role that is and how I am placed in a story and if its is important then I accept it immediately but if not, I say no”!
MUMBAI :Simar Bhardwaj is tasked with finding a perfect bride for Gitanjali Devi's grandson in Sasural Simar Ka 2....
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Garry to plan Angad and Seerat’s date, Sahiba faces money-troubles
MUMBAI : Many new shows are starting up and some are going off air. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri...
Sasural Simar Ka 2: Exclusive! Gagan finally arrives at the Oswal house and Simar spies on Masoomi!
MUMBAI : Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal...
'MasterChef India' contestant impresses with his fusion of crab and Goan sauces
MUMBAI : Celebrity chefs Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Garima Arora, who are seen judging cooking talents on '...
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Viaan gets jealous on seeing Katha with Ehsan
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
Shehnaaz Gill turns 29; This is how the actress celebrated her B’day
Shehnaaz Gill turns 29; This is how the actress celebrated her B’day

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Karan Sharma talks about what makes him say yes to a project, “what kind of a role that is and h
Exclusive! Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Karan Sharma talks about what makes him say yes to a project, “what kind of a role that is and how I am placed in a story and if its is important then I accept it immediately but if not, I say no”!
'MasterChef India' contestant impresses with his fusion of crab and Goan sauces
'MasterChef India' contestant impresses with his fusion of crab and Goan sauces
Are Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi following each other’s footsteps? Check out the deets
Are Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi following each other’s footsteps? Check out the deets
Bigg Boss 16: The housemates tag Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare as the managers of the house
Bigg Boss 16: The housemates tag Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare as the managers of the house
‘Producer Ho Toh aisi’ Sargun Mehta hosts a grand party for the cast of Udaariyaan! Check out the videos here!
‘Producer Ho Toh aisi’ Sargun Mehta hosts a grand party for the cast of Udaariyaan! Check out the videos here!
Sheezan Khan’s lawyer appeals to Bombay High Court for the actor’s bail in Tunisha Sharma’s Case
Sheezan Khan’s lawyer appeals to Bombay High Court for the actor’s bail in Tunisha Sharma’s Case