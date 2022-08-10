Bigg Boss 16: Check out Kartik Aaryan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s chemistry as Farah Khan pairs them together

MUMBAI :

Bigg Boss 16 is just three weeks away from its finale and the contestants are going all out to make their place in the finale of the show.

Last week we did see how the entire house was against Priyanka and how she fought will all of them all alone and stood against everyone.

We also saw how Priyanka and Tina were seen making fun of Shalin and they bullied him and troubled him which was opposed by Farah Khan and the fans.

The housemates also fought for the ticket to the finale task where the “Mandali” group didn’t want Nimrit to be removed from the position of the captain and hence the “Ticket To Finale” still belongs to her.

In the upcoming “ Shukarvaar Ka Vaar” episode, Farah Khan will be hosting the show and Kartik Aaryan would be entering the show where he would be promoting his upcoming movie “Shehzada”

He would be entering the house with Farah Khan and he would have some fun sessions with the housemates.

Farah would give a scene to enact to Priyanka and him, and both nail the performance.

Kartik and Priyanka would be enacting a romantic scene and their chemistry would be sizzling and Farah would feel that they make a perfect pair.

Well, there is no doubt that Farah Khan, when she earlier entered the house, told Priyanka that she is the Deepika Padukone of the house and that she is actress material. Let's also not forget even Salman Khan is keen to work with her.

Seems like once the actress is out she has a lot of offers in the pipeline.

Kartik and she make a wonderful pair and they would look sizzling together on the big screen.

Do you want to see Kartik and Priyanka together on the screen?

Let us know in the comments below.

