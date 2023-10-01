Bigg Boss 16: Check out the nominated contestants for this week

MUMBAI : As we had reported earlier, the family members of the contestants will be entering the house and will be encouraging the contestants to perform well and tell them how their game has been until now.

In yesterday’s episode, we saw how Sajid Khan’s sister Farah Khan entered the show and interacted with the contestants. She gave an insight into how they were performing.

We also saw Priyanka’s brother and Shiv’s mother enter the house, and all three were seen advising the contestants on how to play the game and where they were going wrong.

The nomination task took place yesterday. We saw how Farah Khan, Shiv’s mother, and Priyanka’s brother had the right to nominate and the contestants were given leave.

Bigg Boss made a twist in the nomination task, where the prize money was written and the housemates and guests had to choose from the list as to who they would want to nominate.

The contestants were divided into the lost, hyperactive, and active teams.

ALSO READ : "Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is intentionally being proved wrong" says Gori Nagori

The maximum number of housemates took the lost category names which included Sumbul, Sreejita De, MC Stan and Nimrit, and hence they were nominated for this week.

All the contestants seem to be strong in the game, but since Sreejita is a wild card contestant, she could be eliminated from the show.

This week is dedicated to the family members of the constants.

Whom do you think will get eliminated from the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! “I want Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to win the show as I feel she is very strong and disciplined, I hope she lifts the trophy” - Delnaaz Irani