Bigg Boss 16: Check out the nominated contestants for this week

This week the family members of the contestants will be entering the show and will be given special powers to take place in the nomination and captaincy task. Here we bring you the nominated contestants for this week.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 01/10/2023 - 10:46
Bigg Boss 16: Check out the nominated contestants for this week

MUMBAI :  As we had reported earlier, the family members of the contestants will be entering the house and will be encouraging the contestants to perform well and tell them how their game has been until now.

In yesterday’s episode, we saw how Sajid Khan’s sister Farah Khan entered the show and interacted with the contestants. She gave an insight into how they were performing.

We also saw Priyanka’s brother and Shiv’s mother enter the house, and all three were seen advising the contestants on how to play the game and where they were going wrong.

The nomination task took place yesterday. We saw how Farah Khan, Shiv’s mother, and Priyanka’s brother had the right to nominate and the contestants were given leave.

Bigg Boss made a twist in the nomination task, where the prize money was written and the housemates and guests had to choose from the list as to who they would want to nominate.

The contestants were divided into the lost, hyperactive, and active teams.

ALSO READ : "Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is intentionally being proved wrong" says Gori Nagori

The maximum number of housemates took the lost category names which included Sumbul, Sreejita De, MC Stan and Nimrit, and hence they were nominated for this week.

All the contestants seem to be strong in the game, but since Sreejita is a wild card contestant, she could be eliminated from the show.

This week is dedicated to the family members of the constants.

Whom do you think will get eliminated from the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  Exclusive! “I want Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to win the show as I feel she is very strong and disciplined, I hope she lifts the trophy” - Delnaaz Irani

 

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawant adil Gori Kili Paul Weekend ka Vaar Shukravaar Ka Vaar Abdu Rozik
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 01/10/2023 - 10:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Ayesha Singh fans, sure are the best and setting the example of selflessness; Check it out
MUMBAI: Ayesha Singh is an actress and model known for appearing in the show Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost (2016),...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Santosh is mistreated at the function, Sahiba takes her inside
Mumbai: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Many new shows are starting up and some are...
Dharampatnii: Exclusive! Ravi will get married to Pratiksha for revenge?
MUMBAI :Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharampatnii, starring Fahmaan...
"What has happened to her lips, did she went through lips surgery" netizens trolls Bhumi Pednekar on her latest pictures
MUMBAI :Actress Bhumi Pednekar has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her contribution. We have...
Fahmaan Khan’s character takes a very dark turn in Dharampatni, and the actor reveals the first look!
Mumbai:  Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show, Pyar Ke Saat Vachan—Dhara Patni, starring Fahmaan...
Recent Stories
"What has happened to her lips, did she went through lips surgery" netizens trolls Bhumi Pednekar on her latest pictures
"What has happened to her lips, did she went through lips surgery" netizens trolls Bhumi Pednekar on her latest pictures

Latest Video

Related Stories
Ayesha Singh fans sure are the best and setting the example of selflessness; Check it out
Ayesha Singh fans, sure are the best and setting the example of selflessness; Check it out
Fahmaan Khan’s character takes a very dark turn in Dharampatni, and the actor reveals the first look!
Fahmaan Khan’s character takes a very dark turn in Dharampatni, and the actor reveals the first look!
Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Madhuri Dixit to grace the show in the upcoming episode
Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Madhuri Dixit to grace the show in the upcoming episode
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar meiin’s Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are twinning in this cute way
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar meiin’s Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are twinning in this cute way
Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Actress’s mother Vanita makes new shocking allegations, Sheezan Khan’s lawyer says, “he is being fr
Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Actress’s mother Vanita makes new shocking allegations, Sheezan Khan’s lawyer says, “he is being framed”
Anupamaa’s Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly aka 'MaAn' remind us of a Bickering Anjali-Rahul; here’s proof
Anupamaa’s Gaurav Khanna and Rupali Ganguly aka 'MaAn' remind us of a Bickering Anjali-Rahul; here’s proof