Bigg Boss 16 : Check out the nominated contestants for this week

MUMBAI : Finally, the nomination task will take place in Bigg Boss where a few housemates will get nominated, and one of them will leave the show just three weeks before the finale week.

In the new promo, one can see how Nimrit and Sumbul target Priyanka for the nominations once again, but the actress will fight back.

On the other hand, Shalin and Tina were once again at loggerheads during the nominations task. Shalin nominated Tina and told her that she is the most cunning and manipulative person in the Bigg Boss house and that he hates her.

Whereas, Tina taunts him once again and tells him that some time back he thought that she was innocent, and now suddenly she has become cunning; ‘what a joke!’ Now once again, they will have a war of words with each other.

Finally, the nominations are over, and here were bring you the nominated contestants of the show.

This week Priyanka, Tina, Shalin, and Shiv are the nominated contestants, and one of them will leave the show and go.

Well, it will be very difficult for the audience to choose who to save as all the nominated contestants are very strong and are giving so much content to the show.

In yesterday’s episode, we saw how Priyanka and Shiv had a massive fight with each other over removing Nimrit from the captaincy task as the mandali wanted to save her, whereas Priyanka wanted to remove her. Hence they got into a heated argument.

