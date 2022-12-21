Bigg Boss 16: Choti Sardarni co-star and rumoured boyfriend Mahir Pandhi misses doing silly things with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, posts a sweet video; Watch the video

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and fans are super excited for the new season. Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian Television, which has had 15 successful seasons. Megastar Salman Khan has been hosting the show since Season 4. But this year the game is different, and Bigg Boss is coming up with twists and turns.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is a well-known actress in the television industry, who rose to fame with her performance in the serial Choti Sarrdaarni.

The actress has a massive fan following, and once the show went off-air, fans missed watching her on screen.

Now, the actress is a part of the Bigg Boss house and fans are witnessing a different side to her. She is considered one of the strongest contestants of the show, and the fans and audiences love her game in the show.

While there has been a lot of debate about her game play, she was lauded for speaking out about her anxiety struggles. Fans have appreciated her for her loyalty toward her game and for being real on the show.

Her family and friends have always shown her support from outside the house. One of the strongest voices in support of her has been her co-star and friend, Mahir Pandhi. There have been rumours that Mahir and Nimrit are actually dating, but there has been no confirmation on the same.

Mahir keeps posting throwback pictures and sweet messages in support of Nimrit. He recently took to Instagram to post a super sweet and fun video of them doing silly things in matching outfits, and it has made the fans emotional. They are just hoping that they can see Mahir and Nimrit on the show together so that Nimrit gets the support that she needs. You can check out the video here:

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will call Priyanka to the confession room and give her an option to choose between getting the Rs. 25 lakhs and saving Ankit from getting eliminated from the game. The actress will choose to save Ankit from getting eliminated.

So now the actor has been saved, and the nominated contestants for this week will be Tina, Sreejita De, Vikas, and Ankit.

Well, it will be interesting to see who will say goodbye to the show during the Weekend Ka Vaar.

