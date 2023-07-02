Bigg Boss 16: Congratulations! Sumbul Touqeer Khan hits a milestone

MUMBAI: Sumbul is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie where she became a household name. The audience praised her acting chops and they think of her to be one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show. The actress has shown her versatility in the show and she is best at emoting emotion and action scenes.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and she has done extremely well for herself.

The actress was also part of a reality show Dance India Dance Little Masters and today she has come a long way and become the number one actress on television.

Recently, she made the headlines for her participation in the Bigg Boss house and she was just eliminated a week before the finale.

She has created history by being the only youngest contestant who has survived in the Bigg Boss house for more than 100 days in any season of Bigg Boss.

Now the actress has created a milestone where she has clocked in over 1 million followers on Instagram.

Before Sumbul had gone inside the Bigg Boss house she wasn’t even verified on Social media and the moment her game began and she was seen in the game within no time her followers increased and post her journey in Bigg Boss she tripled her followers in the show.

Well, there is no doubt that Bigg Boss is a reality show where it helps you to connect with the audience which then helps in increasing your fan following.

Congratulations! Sumbul we are sure her fans can’t keep calm.

