This Bigg Boss 16 contestant begins shooting for her new show in Pataudi palace, check it out

Tina has a massive fan following and loves to share little anecdotes from her life every now and then. She has now shared a post where she has begun shooting for her new show
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss has been one of the most popular and loved reality shows on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons and is now back with its 16th season that has already started with a lot of nasty fights, arguments and petty disagreements. Every contestant has made a special place in the hearts of the viewers with their game.

Tina Datta, who gained fame with her show Uttaran, was a part of the Bigg Boss house this season. Tina Datta is well-known in the television industry and has appeared in a range of projects, including Dayan and Koi Aane Ko Hai. Dutta has had quite an illustrious career in the telly world. While the actress has some bouts with controversies and scandals, she is very popular amongst the audiences.

Tina has a massive fan following and loves to share little anecdotes from her life every now and then. She has now shared a post where she has begun shooting for her new show for Swastik Productions. Tina has given a sneak peek into the shoot set up and the place around have a look;


Are you excited to watch Tina Datta in the new show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 


    


 

 

 

