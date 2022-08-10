Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary refuses to pose for the paparazzi; netizens say “Tabhi to log isko ghamandi bolte he..”

Priyanka has been in demand ever since Bigg Boss 16 concluded. Last night however, when the actress was spotted by the paparazzi, they were surprised that she refused to pose for the shutterbugs
MUMBAI: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television who rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in the show ‘Udaariyaan’. The actress became a household name and has built a massive fan following who bestows her with a lot of love and support. Currently, she has been grabbing headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss, where she was a strong contestant of the show and one who became the second runner up.

Also Read- Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reveals if she will be part of a movie with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan and says, "Nothing is confirmed as of now, I am also waiting for things to fall into place"

Priyanka has been in demand ever since Bigg Boss 16 concluded. Last night however, when the actress was spotted by the paparazzi, they were surprised that she refused to pose for the shutterbugs. In a video that is going viral on the net, the actress replies to requests from the paparazzi for a picture saying that due to security reasons she cannot pose for them. She also said that she will come back again and netizens have trolled her calling her arrogant. Check out the video here;

Priyanka looked stunning in a short black dress with a high-slit and mesh detailing. While her fans loved her look, many have found her behavior arrogant. One user commented, “ek picture dene ke liye kaise itra rahi hai itna attitude kyu dikha rahi hai?” Another one wrote, “Etna attitude late kaha se ho”. One user wrote, “Tabhi to log isko ghamandi bolte he” One added, “Bigboss se nikalne ke baad khud ko superstar samajhne lagte hai”

Also Read- Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally responds to Naagin 7 rumours and reacts to Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary possibly bagging the role, says “If Priyanka is going to do it…”

Did you think Priyanka was acting arrogant?

Do tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-spotboye 

