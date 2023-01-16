Bigg Boss 16: Contestants fight for the ticket to finale round along with the captaincy task; Nimrit becomes the first captain of the house

In the upcoming episode of the show Bigg Boss has announced the ticket to finale task where the contestants would have to fight it out to secure themselves in the finale task directly.  
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 01/16/2023 - 09:55
Contestants fight for the ticket to finale round along with the captaincy task; Nimrit becomes the first captain of the house

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 is just one month away from its finale and the contestants are going all out to secure themselves in the finale round.

We did see the sudden exit of Sajid Khan and Abdu which shocked the housemates and the audience.

Abdu did a voluntary exit due to prior commitments whereas Sajid had to leave has he had to begin shooting for his movie.

We also saw how Shalin and Tina’s relationship was questioned and everyone was calling it fake.

Salman Khan warned Sumbul that it’s high time she voices her opinions and speaks up before it’s too late.

Now in the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will announce the ticket to the finale task where the contestants would have to fight through the captaincy task and make secure themselves so that they could directly reach the finale week.

ALSO READ :  Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Ekta Kapoor signs Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sumbul Touqeer Khan for her next project; actor Arjun Bijlani feels the same?

Bigg Boss chooses Nimirt as the first captain of the house and from here the contestants will have to play the task to reach the finale week.

Shalin and Tina would be seen joining hands with Priyanka and they decide to play the game with her.

The “Mandali” group looks strong for now and there could be a possibility that one of them could reach the finale of the show.

Well, the game is going to get very interesting from here as finally, the audience would get to see the “Mandali” gang playing.
Who do you think would win the finale of the task?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
ALSO READ : EXCITING! After wrapping up Choti Sarrdaarni, here's what Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is up

 

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawant adil Gori Kili Paul Weekend ka Vaar Shukravaar Ka Vaar Abdu Rozik  
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 01/16/2023 - 09:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Baa stops Dimple from indulging in matters of the Shah family 
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhinav gives a lift to Abhimanyu, the latter sees Abhir’s picture
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai gives a befitting reply to Bhavani; ends up causing trouble for Savi and herself 
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anupama sends Paritosh in jail; Anuj saves him
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Spoiler Alert! Durga aur Charu: Chumki plays a dirty game; Durga and Charu plot against her
MUMBAI :The recently launched show ‘Durga aur Charu’ has been winning the hearts of the viewers with its gripping...
Recent Stories
Check out the times when Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress Sharvari Wagh has raised the temperature with her hot looks
Check out the times when Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress Sharvari Wagh has raised the temperature with her hot looks

Latest Video

Related Stories
Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan creates history on the show and becomes the first youngest contestant to achieve this mileston
Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan creates history on the show and becomes the first youngest contestant to achieve this milestone
Tejasswi Prakash clears the air about her bond with Pratik Sehajpal; here is what she had to say
Tejasswi Prakash clears the air about her bond with Pratik Sehajpal; here is what she had to say
Gauahar Khan reveals the special person who brought her husband Zaid Darbar in her life
Gauahar Khan reveals the special person who brought her husband Zaid Darbar in her life
Bade Achhe lagte Hain 2: WOW! Check out BEAUTIFUL candid moments from the set
Bade Achhe lagte Hain 2: WOW! Check out BEAUTIFUL candid moments from the set
EXCLUSIVE! “I think my useless talent would be that I apply my brain everywhere, even when it is not necessary”, says Rohit Chau
EXCLUSIVE! “I think my useless talent would be that I apply my brain everywhere, even when it is not necessary”, says Rohit Chaudhary
EXCLUSIVE! “My fashion inspiration is definitely Priyanka Chopra” says Sushmita Banik while opening up about her thoughts on fas
EXCLUSIVE! “My fashion inspiration is definitely Priyanka Chopra” says Sushmita Banik while opening up about her thoughts on fashion