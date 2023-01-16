Bigg Boss 16: Contestants fight for the ticket to finale round along with the captaincy task; Nimrit becomes the first captain of the house

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 is just one month away from its finale and the contestants are going all out to secure themselves in the finale round.

We did see the sudden exit of Sajid Khan and Abdu which shocked the housemates and the audience.

Abdu did a voluntary exit due to prior commitments whereas Sajid had to leave has he had to begin shooting for his movie.

We also saw how Shalin and Tina’s relationship was questioned and everyone was calling it fake.

Salman Khan warned Sumbul that it’s high time she voices her opinions and speaks up before it’s too late.

Now in the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will announce the ticket to the finale task where the contestants would have to fight through the captaincy task and make secure themselves so that they could directly reach the finale week.

Bigg Boss chooses Nimirt as the first captain of the house and from here the contestants will have to play the task to reach the finale week.

Shalin and Tina would be seen joining hands with Priyanka and they decide to play the game with her.

The “Mandali” group looks strong for now and there could be a possibility that one of them could reach the finale of the show.

Well, the game is going to get very interesting from here as finally, the audience would get to see the “Mandali” gang playing.

Who do you think would win the finale of the task?

Do let us know in the comments below.

