Bigg Boss 16: Contestants fight for the ticket to the finale round along with the captaincy task; Nimrit becomes the first captain of the house

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 is just one month away from its finale and the contestants are going all out to secure themselves in the finale round.

We saw the sudden exit of Sajid Khan and Abdu, which shocked the housemates and the audience.

Abdu voluntarily exited the show due to prior commitments, whereas Sajid had to leave as he had to begin shooting for his new movie.

We even saw how Shalin and Tina’s relationship was questioned, and everyone was calling it fake.

Salman Khan warned Sumbul that it’s high time she voices her opinions and speaks up before it’s too late.

Now in the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will announce the ticket to the finale task where the contestants will have to fight through the captaincy task so that they can directly secure themselves in the finale week.

Bigg Boss chose Nimirt as the first captain of the house, and from here on out, the contestants will have to play each task well to reach the finale week.

Shalin and Tina will be seen joining hands with Priyanka as they decide to play the game with her.

The ‘Mandali’ group seems strong for now, but there could be a possibility that one of them will reach the finale of the show.

Well, the game is going to get very interesting from here, as finally, the audience will get to see the ‘Mandali’ gang playing.

Who do you think will win the finale of the task?

Do let us know in the comments below.

