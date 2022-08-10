Bigg Boss 16 : Crack in the “Mandali” group as Nimrit warns Shiv to have control over his jokes and says “ Please change the style of the way you joke I don’t like this attitude”

Nimrit will warn Shiv about changing his attitude and tells him that the way he jokes is not cool and she doesn’t like it seems like there is a crack in the Mandali group just a few weeks before the finale of the show.
MUMBAI :The finale of Bigg Boss 16 is just two weeks away and the contestants are giving their best to mark their place as the finalist of the show.

We have seen how Tina got evicted from the game during the “Shukarvaar Ka Vaar” episode and since then Priyanka and Archana have formed an alliance.

Priyanka and Shiv keep having fights and are at loggerheads as they don’t get along with each other.

Shalin has joined hands with the Mandali group and he is happy that his enemy Tina has been eliminated from the show.

On the other hand, Mc Stan and Sumbul are trying their best to be seen on the show whereas Nimirt with the help of Shiv and Mc Stan is surviving in the show.

Seems like there is some issue in the Mandali group as Nimrit has begun to have problems with Shiv as she tells him that he should change his style of joking as she gets irked, and doesn’t like his attitude.
 
Shiv tells her that he won’t change but will keep it in mind about, this is not the first time that Shiv and Nimrit are having differences.

Well, as the finale is coming closer the Mandali would have to break as one of them would get eliminated from the show before the finale of the show.

All the current contestants are very strong and it would be difficult for the audience to choose who to eliminate and who to keep on the show.
 
