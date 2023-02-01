Bigg Boss 16: Crack in the mandali group; Shiv backstabs Sumbul and nominates her, Nimirt nominates Sajid Khan

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 is the number one reality show on television and it is having good TRP ratings.

One of the reasons as to why the show is doing so well is because of the content that the contestants are giving.

In the last few episodes, we saw Vikkas leaving the show due to receiving low votes, and Salman Khan lashed out at Archana, Shalin, and Priyanka.

We also saw how Salman Khan told Nimrit that she shouldn’t be getting affected by Abdu not talking to her, and that she should not pay attention to it.

Yesterday, the contestants celebrated New Year’s eve, and everyone left their bitter thoughts and fights behind and enjoyed the party.

The week will begin with the nomination task, where contestants will have to nominate and save another nominated contestant.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan to eliminate Archana Gautam; lashes out at Shalin Bhanot

Shiv will nominate Sumbul, and tell her that she needs to take a stand for herself. Only then would she be seen in the game; she shouldn’t be dependent on anyone.

On the other hand, Nimirt will save Sumbul, but will nominate Sajid Khan, shocking everyone.

Sajid will say that he doesn’t care about the nominations, and that nothing bad can happen to him.

Well, it seems like there is a crack in the mandali group, as no one is on the same page, and everyone seems to be against each other.

It will be interesting to see how things will change in the upcoming episode after the nomination task.

What do you think will be the repercussions of this nomination task?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from television, digital, and Bollywood stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : BIGG BOSS 16: Fans demand Ankit Gupta’s return to the show; Here is why that won’t happen



