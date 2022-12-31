Bigg Boss 16 : Crack in Tina and Shalin’s relationship as they have a major argument

MUMBAI :The upcoming ‘Shukaarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode seems to be an entertaining one, as along with the contestants, the host will also be celebrating the new years in the house, along with the guests Dharmendra, Karan Kundrra, and Rajiv Adatia.

In yesterday’s episode, we saw how Salman took the case of Archana and told her that she was wrong in the fight, and the words that she used were not right. He also said that if he has the powers to bring her back on the show, he can also eliminate her from the show.

On the other hand, he also lashed out at Shalin and Priyanka for overreacting in the fight and told them that every time, they won’t be right.

As we had reported earlier, Salman also lashed out at Nimrit for getting emotional regarding Abdu, and that this was instructed to him by his manager and his team.

In the upcoming episode, a task will take place in which everyone will target Shalin and say that he is not trustworthy, and at any moment, he can flip.

Owing to this task, Tina and Shalin will have a huge argument, where Tina will say that he flips out at her also. At times, he is good with her, but then he goes and talks to someone else. This is something that she cannot take and she warns him to stay away from her.

Well, there is no doubt that Shalin and Tina’s relationship is talked about, both inside and outside of the house.

