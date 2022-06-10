Bigg Boss 16: Dalljiet's close friend breaks silence on Shalin's clean chit drama from the house

MUMBAI: A lot of news has resurfaced lately on Dalljiet and Shalin's divorce ever since the latter entered the Bigg Boss house.

Certain fanclubs of the actor have been going all out to prove his innocence and him getting a clean chit as they say on their divorce trials held long back.

While all of this looks orchestrated and a conscious effort on their part to clear the image he once had...we tried to get in touch with Dalljiet on the same but she remained unavailable for comments.

A close friend of hers did, however, speak to us saying "It's sad these talks are resurfacing now when it did not all the years. It's very clear that it's a PR stint on his end to clear an image of him that has never left him but what's sad is that Dalljiet and her son get dragged into this which isn’t right.

She is human and of course, she will get affected, all the more because she has a son to answer to alongside but she has been a strong lady always and has fiercely guarded herself and her family while at it she also feels maintaining a dignified silence is and has always been the best thing to do and will continue doing so.

She is busy with her shoot currently and has been keeping busy with her work commitments and her little one and she is absolutely enjoying this phase of her life."