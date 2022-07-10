Bigg Boss 16: Emotional! Tina Dutta reveals how she lost out on many assignments at the start of her career because she couldn’t afford to travel to Mumbai from Kolkata

Tina confided in Shiv Thakare about her initial days of struggle.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 10/07/2022 - 13:05
Bigg Boss 16: Emotional! Tina Dutta reveals how she lost out on many assignments at the start of her career because she couldn’t

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 started with a bang on 1st October 2022 and fans are already glued to their screens with what will happen next and who will have a spat with who!

The last season might have gotten mixed reviews but the new season seems to already have started on an explosive note. 

India’s most loved reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan started with super high expectations and seems like the contestants could feel that vibe, seeing the dramatic fights and arguments that have happened from the very first day itself.

Also Read- Check out these sizzling HOT-PICS of Tina Dutta

Uttaran actress Tina Dutta who has been rejecting Bigg Boss’ offer of being a contestant on the house for many seasons, has finally given the green signal this year and is part of its 16th season. 

Tina has been seen having some friction with Manya Singh in the house over household responsibilities. She has also been the center of focus however with her amazing bonding with Abdu Rozik. Social media is going gaga over their friendship and cute conversations. 

Also Read- OMG! Bigg Boss 16: Tina Dutta enters with THIS former Uttaran co-star and Salman exposes the truth?

While rapper MC Stan confided in Abdu about how he felt in the Bigg Boss house, Tina confided in Shiv Thakare about her initial days of struggle.

Tina said that when she was in 8th and 9th standard in school, she would receive acting offers but couldn’t take them up, even though she wanted to because she was living in Kolkata and the ticket prices from there to Mumbai where the auditions were held, were too high. Her parents couldn’t afford the high ticket prices to accompany her to the auditions. She thus had to let go of the opportunities. She even mentioned that something as basic as internet connectivity was a luxury for them and was only temporarily available during the 5-6 days of Durga Puja. 

Tina seems to be making a connection with the viewers with her emotional personal revelations already!

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more updates and gossip. 

Credit- TOI

Bigg Boss 16 Salman Khan Abdu Rozik Voot Colors Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 10/07/2022 - 13:05

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Oh No! Dadaji accuses Banni of backing off, Banni questions Dadaji
MUMBAI : The TV show Banni Chow Home Delivery is gaining great attention and popularity. The story's premise is that...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: AWW! Aishwarya Sharma and Vihan Verma set sibling goals
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The...
EXCLUSIVE! Sharad Malhotra on Naagin 5 co-star Surbhi Chandna's new show Sherdil Shergill: She is a great performer, the concept looks interesting and I would definitely watch whenever I get a chance
MUMBAI: Sharad Malhotra was last seen in Star Plus' show Vidrohi where he was paired opposite actress Sulagna Panigrahi...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Upcoming Update! Rishi to return home, Ayush and Shalu to intercept Malishka’s trick
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Oh No! Prabhas starrer ‘Adipurush’ lands in a controversy over a poster; an animation studio claims the design to be a duplication
MUMBAI : Also read: ...
WHOA! Check out Pratik Sehajpal transition to Rudra Raichand on Naagin 6
MUMBAI : Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot...
RECENT STORIES
Oh No! Prabhas starrer ‘Adipurush’ lands in a controversy over a poster; an animation studio claims the design to be a duplicati
Oh No! Prabhas starrer ‘Adipurush’ lands in a controversy over a poster; an animation studio claims the design to be a duplication