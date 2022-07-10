Bigg Boss 16: Emotional! Tina Dutta reveals how she lost out on many assignments at the start of her career because she couldn’t afford to travel to Mumbai from Kolkata

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 started with a bang on 1st October 2022 and fans are already glued to their screens with what will happen next and who will have a spat with who!

The last season might have gotten mixed reviews but the new season seems to already have started on an explosive note.

India’s most loved reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan started with super high expectations and seems like the contestants could feel that vibe, seeing the dramatic fights and arguments that have happened from the very first day itself.

Also Read- Check out these sizzling HOT-PICS of Tina Dutta

Uttaran actress Tina Dutta who has been rejecting Bigg Boss’ offer of being a contestant on the house for many seasons, has finally given the green signal this year and is part of its 16th season.

Tina has been seen having some friction with Manya Singh in the house over household responsibilities. She has also been the center of focus however with her amazing bonding with Abdu Rozik. Social media is going gaga over their friendship and cute conversations.

Also Read- OMG! Bigg Boss 16: Tina Dutta enters with THIS former Uttaran co-star and Salman exposes the truth?

While rapper MC Stan confided in Abdu about how he felt in the Bigg Boss house, Tina confided in Shiv Thakare about her initial days of struggle.

Tina said that when she was in 8th and 9th standard in school, she would receive acting offers but couldn’t take them up, even though she wanted to because she was living in Kolkata and the ticket prices from there to Mumbai where the auditions were held, were too high. Her parents couldn’t afford the high ticket prices to accompany her to the auditions. She thus had to let go of the opportunities. She even mentioned that something as basic as internet connectivity was a luxury for them and was only temporarily available during the 5-6 days of Durga Puja.

Tina seems to be making a connection with the viewers with her emotional personal revelations already!

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more updates and gossip.

Credit- TOI