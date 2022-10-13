Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Abdu requests Bigg Boss to give some medicines to Archana; wants some silence around

MUMBAI: During the second week of the show, there is a lot that has happened and the contestants have given a lot of content to the show.

We saw how the contestants have had arguments and massive fights since the new love story began on the show.

From Archana having massive fights with MC Stan and Shalin, to Gautam and Tina having differences, a lot has happened in the BB house.

One of the most loved contestants of the show is Abdu Rozik as the audience loves his cuteness and finds him the most honest player on the show.

Every female contestant on the show is seen giving importance to Abdu and one of them is Archana who is constantly flirting with him and keeps talking nonstop.

In the live feed, Abdu is seen asking Bigg Boss to send some special medicines for Archana so that she would keep quiet for some time and the way he asks Bigg Boss is the cutest thing you'll see on television.

Well, there is no doubt Abdu is one of the most loved and celebrated contestants on the show!

Archana is one of the few contestants who had already grabbed the headlines for the amount of content and fights she is having in the house.

