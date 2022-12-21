Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Abdu Rozik is to return back to the on this special date

MUMBAI : Abdu Rozik rose to fame with his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16 where he was considered as one of the most positive and loved contestants of the show.

One of the reasons why the show was running was because of him as the audience loved to watch him on the show.

Whenever any actor was asked who would be their favorite contestant all would say Abdu.

We have often seen how the housemates also loved him and protected him during the show. On various occasions, we have seen how Salman Khan used to praise him and has always declared his fondness and love for him.

But last week we did see how Abdu had to leave the show and go due to some good work offers that he was getting but Bigg Boss promised the contestants that he will come back as a contestant or a guest that the contestant will decide and he wouldn’t break the rules of giving interviews or anything sort of that.

As per sources, Abdu might return back on Christmas day dressed as a Santa and will surprise the contestants and that’s when they will take a call if he would come back as a contestant or as a guest, though there is no confirmation on the same.

There is no doubt that the housemates and the audience are missing Abdu and they would love to see them back on the show as he was the only strong and lovable contestant of the show.

