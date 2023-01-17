Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Abdu Rozik reveals that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has a black heart, and Tina Dutta and Shalin Bhanot are the masterminds of the game

MUMBAI: Abdu Rozik rose to fame with his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16, where he was considered one of the most positive and loved contestants of the show.

One of the reasons as to why the show is running well was because of him, as the audience loved to watch him on the show.

Whenever any actor is asked who their favourite contestant is, everyone says Abdu.

We have also seen how the housemates also love him and often protect him during the show. On various occasions, we have seen how Salman Khan used to praise him and has been outspoken about his fondness and love for him.

Recently, Abdu returned to the house after taking a break from the show in between, and the fans were super excited to see him back in the show.

Once he had returned, he made headlines as he wasn’t talking to Nimrit and Sajid Khan. That became the point of discussion both inside and outside of the house.

Abdu had to leave the show mid-way due to his prior commitments, and hence his journey has come to an end.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the ‘Chota Bhaijaan’ and asked him who the mastermind of the game is, and what he thinks about Salman Khan.

Who is the mastermind of the game?

I think Shalin and Tina are the masterminds of the game.

Who acts very sweet but is very cunning?

Tina Dutta. She acts sweet but is very cunning.

Who does a lot of overacting in the show?

Shalin Bhanot. He wants chicken every 24 hrs; it’s so irritating.

Who is very spicy?

Archana Gautam is very spicy.

Who is the love guru in the show?

Shiv. I love him so much. Yes, I was his Leela. I was just joking around and having some fun and was doing some time pass.

Who does a lot of drama?

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary does a lot of drama.

Who has a big heart?

Shiv and Sajid; they are very lovable and beautiful people.

Who is very innocent in the game?

Everyone knows, but at times Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Who has a black heart?

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Who will you meet and keep in touch with once the show is over?

Shiv, MC Stan, and Sajid Khan.

Who will you not meet outside the house?

I don’t know who to be honest as I would like to meet everyone.

Who will be your swimming partner?

Shiv will always be my swimming partner.

Who would you love to gift something special to?

I would love to gift Shiv and Sajid Khan.

What do you have to say about Salman Khan?

I love Salman Khan. I am Chota Bhaijaan and he is Bada Bhaijaan.

Who would you like to take with you to Tajikistan?

Everyone is welcome to my country; I will take everyone.

Well, there is no doubt that Abdu won the audience's heart but had to leave the show mid-way as he had prior commitments.

The fans are going to miss Abdu and his game in the show.

