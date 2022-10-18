Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Abdu Rozik’s rival Hasbulla Magomedov to enter the show as a wild card entry?

MUMBAI : In the second week of the show itself, the contests have given a lot of content to the show, and we saw the various arguments and fights among the contestants.

We have seen how contestants have had fights and arguments with each other, especially Archana, who had the most fights with contestants.

One can also see the long angle between Sumbul, Shalin and Tina that is creating a stir on social media and is the topic of discussion.

But one person who is coming out as a positive player is Abdu Rozik, who is being loved by the audience and is gaining a lot of popularity. Every actor and fan of the show is rooting for the actor and want to see him win the show.

As per sources, Abdu Rozik’s rival Hasbulla Magomedov has been offered to join the show, and if things work out, he will come on board as a wild card contestant.

Abdu became popular because of his fight with Hasbulla, and the video went viral on social media.

It will be interesting to see how Abdu will react when he sees his rival Hasbulla in the show.

