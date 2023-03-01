Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Abdu Rozik is the new captain of the house

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss 16 is the number one reality show on teleivison and is gaining great TRP ratings.

One of the main reasons why the show is doing so well is because of the content that the contestants are giving the show.

We did see how Salman Khan lashed out at Archana, Shalin and Priyanka for fighting for no reason.

Vikas finally said bye to the show owing to less votes.

We did see how there was a crack in the mandali group where Shiv nominated Sumbul and saved Mc Stan, Nimrit and Abdu.

Which did effect Sajid Khan as Nimrit nominated him and he was seen saying that he doesn't care of what people think of him as he is not afraid of the nominations.

As we had reported earlier, that Shiv had saved Abdu, Mc Stan and Abdu from getting nominated and hence among them only the nomination would take place.

As per sources, Abdu has become the new captain of the house and he is safe from the being eliminated from the show next week.

This is the second time he has become the captain of the house and the last time when he had become we had seen how the house mates were so supportive and cooperated with the him and never troubled him and there was a positive environment in the house.

Well, now with Abdu becoming the captain again it will be interesting to see how things will turn out in the upcoming episode.

