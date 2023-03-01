Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Abdu Rozik is the new captain of the house

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved shows on television and its the number one reality show. Once again this week Abdu has become the new captain of the house. 
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 09:17
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss 16 is the number one reality show on teleivison and is gaining great TRP ratings.

One of the main reasons why the show is doing so well is because of the content that the contestants are giving the show.

We did see how Salman Khan lashed out at Archana, Shalin and Priyanka for fighting for no reason.

Vikas finally said bye to the show owing to less votes.

We did see how there was a crack in the mandali group where Shiv nominated Sumbul and saved Mc Stan, Nimrit and Abdu.

Which did effect Sajid Khan as Nimrit nominated him and he was seen saying that he doesn't care of what people think of him as he is not afraid of the nominations.

As we had reported earlier, that Shiv had saved Abdu, Mc Stan and Abdu from getting nominated and hence among them only the nomination would take place.

Tellychakkar had always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive  news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Abdu has become the new captain of the house and he is safe from the being eliminated from the show next week.

ALSO READ :  Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan to eliminate Archana Gautam; lashes out at Shalin Bhanot

This is the second time he has become the captain of the house and the last time when he had become we had seen how the house mates were so supportive and cooperated with the him and never troubled him and there was a positive environment in the house.

Well, now with Abdu becoming the captain again it will be interesting to see how things will turn out in the upcoming episode.

For more news from television, digital, and Bollywood stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


ALSO READ :  BIGG BOSS 16: Fans demand Ankit Gupta’s return to the show; Here is why that won’t happen

 

