Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Ace of Space fame Prakruti Mishra to participate in the show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 will begin on the 1st of October and the fans are super excited for the new season.

In the last season, the beginning sounded very promising and had good TRP ratings, but then later on the ratings dropped down drastically and couldn’t regain the ratings.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner-up.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

In the upcoming season, the makers of the show have already approached a few contestants while some have also been confirmed.

Actors like Vivan Dsena, Shivang Narang, Surbhi Jyoti, Divyanka Tripathi, Priyanka Choudhary, Fahmaan Khan, Shiny Ahuja, etc have been approached for the show.

Whereas Munawar, Tinu Dutta, Prakruti, Kanika Maan are the few confirmed contestants in the show.

As per sources, Ace of Space fame Prakruti Mishra will be participating in the show and she is almost confirmed for the show.

Prakruti Mishra was seen in Ace of Space where she was one of the strongest contestants of the show, the fans feel that she is a perfect choice for the show.

This year the show will be following the international pattern and Bigg Boss himself will be playing the game along with the contestants.

Well, the fans are excited about the new season and are waiting to see the new contestants on the show.

