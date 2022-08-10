Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Anil Kapoor and Mika Singh to grace the show during the “Shukarvaar Ka Vaar” episode

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of television.

Bigg Boss 16 is the number one reality show on television, and one of the reasons as to why it's gaining excellent TRP ratings is the content that the contestants have been giving.

During the ‘Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode, we saw how Salman Khan pulled up Shalin and Tina and said that their game plan isn't right and they should change it.

On the other hand, even Soundarya got evicted by the housemates, and Bigg Boss played it smart by saving Sumbul.

Last week, we saw how the entire week belonged to Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta as they kept having fights and made headlines both inside and outside of the house.

As per sources, Anil Kapoor and Mika Singh will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming projects.

As we had reported earlier, this ‘Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode will be hosted by Farah Khan.

There would be some fun sessions with Farah Khan and the contestants of the show.

They might be chances that the actors might enter the house and do some fun segments with the contestants of the show.

Well, it seems like the upcoming episodes are going to be exciting. One of the nominated contestants will be leaving the show.

Whose journey according to you will end this weekend just three weeks before the finale?

