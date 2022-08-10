Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Anil Kapoor and Mika Singh to grace the show during the ‘Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode

In the upcoming ‘Shukravaar Ka Vaar’ episode, Anil Kapoor and Mika Singh will be gracing the show. They will be interacting with the host and the audience of the show, and will be having some fun on the sets of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 01/24/2023 - 17:43
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Anil Kapoor and Mika Singh to grace the show during the “Shukarvaar Ka Vaar” episode

MUMBAI :  TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of television.

Bigg Boss 16 is the number one reality show on television, and one of the reasons as to why it's gaining excellent TRP ratings is the content that the contestants have been giving.

During the ‘Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode, we saw how Salman Khan pulled up Shalin and Tina and said that their game plan isn't right and they should change it.

On the other hand, even Soundarya got evicted by the housemates, and Bigg Boss played it smart by saving Sumbul.

Last week, we saw how the entire week belonged to Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta as they kept having fights and made headlines both inside and outside of the house.

As per sources, Anil Kapoor and Mika Singh will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming projects.

As we had reported earlier, this ‘Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode will be hosted by Farah Khan.

ALSO READ :  Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the cleverest in Bigg Boss 16 admits Sajid Khan

There would be some fun sessions with Farah Khan and the contestants of the show.

They might be chances that the actors might enter the house and do some fun segments with the contestants of the show.

Well, it seems like the upcoming episodes are going to be exciting. One of the nominated contestants will be leaving the show.

Whose journey according to you will end this weekend just three weeks before the finale?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! The grand finale to have six finalists this time; four contestants to get evicted before the finale

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Anil Kapoor and Mika Singh
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 01/24/2023 - 17:43

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Check out how Ankit Gupta’s career has progressed; from tuition teacher to famous TV actor
MUMBAI :One of the most well-known names on television right now is Ankit Gupta. He is well known for his role as Fateh...
Wow! Take a look at some of Manmeet aka Surbhi Chandna's best looks from 'Sherdil Shergill'
MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is an actress who made her acting debut in 2009 with the role of Sweety in Taarak Mehta Ka...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Garry to play his master plan at Seerat and Angad’s wedding
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Roohi wants Abhimanyu back as she feels without him everyone is rude to her
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
From Chinmay Mandlekar to Nishant Singh, Crime Patrol actors who have made it big! Details inside
MUMBAI :Television has always been the grandest of mediums and the audience's go-to for entertainment. The...
Recent Stories
RRR Academy Awards to One day Pathaan, here are some of the trending news for the day
RRR Academy Awards to One day to Pathaan, here are some of the trending news for the day

Latest Video

Related Stories
Check out how Ankit Gupta’s career has progressed; from tuition teacher to famous TV actor
Check out how Ankit Gupta’s career has progressed; from tuition teacher to famous TV actor
Niyati Fatnani can’t keep calm with her new show ‘DEAR ISHQ’ to be launched soon; check out her excitement about the same
Niyati Fatnani can’t keep calm with her new show ‘DEAR ISHQ’ to be launched soon; check out her excitement about the same
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti has a UNIQUE definition of ‘USP’, read to know
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti has a UNIQUE definition of ‘USP’, read to know
These are the five actors of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 who won’t be leaving the show post the leap
These are the five actors of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 who won’t be leaving the show post the leap
Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Karan Johar to grace the show in the upcoming episode
Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Karan Johar to grace the show in the upcoming episode
Check out the Naagin Galore on the sets of Naagin 6, Mahekk Chahal shares a Glimpse
Check out the Naagin Galore on the sets of Naagin 6, Mahekk Chahal shares a Glimpse