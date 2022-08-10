Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Ankit Gupta reveals his top three contestants and talks about his bond with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Ankit was one of the most loved and celebrated contests of Bigg Boss but unfortunately he was eliminated soon from the show. TellyChakkar got in touch with Ankit and asked him about his top three favorite contestants and his bond with Priyanka.
MUMBAI :Ankit Gupta recently won the audience’s heart with his stint in the Bigg Boss house. He was finally eliminated by the votes of the housemates.

And so, his journey finally came to an end. Although he was a silent player in the show, the audience loved his game. Many celebrities had said that he would be the winner of the show.

Fans loved to see Priyanka and him together in the show, and their pair was loved in the game. Everyone said that their love and bond were genuine.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Ankit and asked him about his top three favorite contestants and asked him about his friendship with Priyanka. 

Who do you think is in the Top 3 contestants of the show?  

Priyanka and Shiv are confirmed as the top two contestants and the third can be anyone. 

What do you have to say about Priyanka and Ankit’s friendship? 

Friendship will always be there and let people say whatever they want It doesn’t matter to me. Priyanka will always be special to me and our friendship is for life whether we are dating or no its none of anyone’s business and once she is out as the winner things will be cleared. 

People say that Priyanka is dominating you and hence you weren’t seen in the game?

No, she was not at all dominating. She is very caring, and sometimes what happens is when someone is extra caring, the audience tends to misunderstand that and think that it's dominating. But for me, it was always caring and supportive, which is why I reached this far in the show.

