Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Ankit Gupta says, "I've worked very hard to become who I am today"

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons with the mega star Salman Khan hosting since season 4. The formula was created by Endemol in the Netherlands for the reality game show Big Brother. The show has had fifteen seasons, one spin-off, and one OTT season over 15 years.

Ankit Gupta, who won the audience’s heart recently with his stint in the Bigg Boss house, was finally eliminated by the votes of the housemates recently.

His journey finally came to an end. Although he was a silent player in the show, the audience loved his game. Many celebrities had said that he would be the winner of the show.

Actor Ankit Gupta who just came out of the Bigg Boss 16 house, has always impressed the masses with his calm and composed nature. The Udariyaan actor has turned out to be one of the most real contestants in this season and has left people wondering his he has been able to maintain his calm in a game that's designed to test one's patience level. In an exclusive chat with Telly Chakkar, the actor reveals the secret to his chilled personality.

Ankit, who was often seen advising agitated Bigg Boss 16 inmates to meditate, to help stay calm. Now, when asked about his chilled demeanour, the actor says with a smile, "There was a time when I used to get angry easily, but I've come a long way now. I've worked very hard to become who I am today. I've learned how to stay calm and composed even in the toughest situations".

Ankit may have not lifted the Bigg Boss 16 trophy but he has definitely won millions of hearts with his real personality.