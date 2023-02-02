Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Shiv Shastri Balboa”

In the upcoming episode of “Shukarvaar Ka Vaar” episode Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta will be gracing the show where they would be prompting their upcoming movie “Shiv Shastri Balboa”
The “Shukarvaar Ka Vaar” episode is one of the most awaited episodes of the show as the contestants would get an insight of how they have performed and how the week has been.

As we have reported earlier, owing to the extension of the show Salman Khan didn’t have dates to host the show, and hence last weekend Farah Khan had come on the show and this weekend Karan Johar will be hosting the show.

Salman Khan would return as the host of the show during the finale.

As per sources, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie “Shiv Shastri Balboa”
 
They would be having some fun sessions with the host Karan Johar and they will also interact with the contestants of the show.

Whether they will enter the house or no is still unknown.

Well, this week a lot has happened especially the fights that Priyanka had with the housemates, to the Mandali group fading away.

Sumbul’s walking away from her friends crying and Bigg Boss taunting MC and Shiv to go and please her.

Three housemates have been nominated Sumbul, Mc Stan, and Shiv and one of them would get eliminated during the weekend.

