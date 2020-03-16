Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani to participate on the show ?

The new season of Bigg Boss will be launching soon and there is a buzz that television actor Arjun Bijlani has been approached for the show and the talks are on for it.
MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani is one of the most popular and loved television stars. He has acted in several soaps and fans love him for his acting skills and adorable personality.

He rose to fame with his performance as Mayank in Miley Jab Hum Tum and he was last seen in serial Ishq Mein Marjawan where he played a grey character and was applauded for his performance by the audiences.

Arjun is only a good actor but also extremely good at hosting. His first debut show as a host was Dance Deewane and then he continued to host Kitchen Champions and various other shows.

The actor has a massive fan following and is loved by the audience he was last seen as the host in the reality show India’s Got Talent Season 9.

Currently he is seen on the reality show Smart Jodi.

Bigg Bossis gearing to return back with its 16th season and the makers have begun work on it and the show is in the pre – production stage.

They have already begun to contact celebrities for the show and many names have popped up.

We have earlier reported that Sanaya Irani and Gashmeer Mahajani have been approached for the show.

Tellychakkar has been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources television actor Arjun Bijlani has been approached to be part of the show and the talks are on between the maker and the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

Last year also he was offered the show but he declined it as he didn't have dates for the show.

But this year once again his name has popped up and there could be a possibility that the fans might see him on the show as he did say he was interested in doing the show.

Well, Arjun will be an interesting contestant to look out for in the reality show.

Do you want to see the actor in the upcoming season?

Let us know in the comments below.

