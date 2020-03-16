Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Ashish Chanchlani to participate in the show?

Bigg Boss 16 is one of the most successful reality shows on television and the new season will be beginning soon; the makers have already approached many celebrities for the show and the latest name to join is, YouTuber and social media influencer Ashish Chanchlani.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 06/24/2022 - 20:04
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Ashish Chanchlani to participate in the show?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up of the show.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing good on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season and the preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had reported earlier, that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

(Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani to participate on the show ?)

Tellyhcahkkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Youtuber and social media influencer Ashish Chanchlani has been approached to be part of the show and the talks are on between the makers and the influencer, though there is no confirmation yet regarding this news.

In the previous seasons too, his name had popped-up, but things didn’t work out and the influencer denied their offer.

If there is any truth to this new,s it would be interesting to see Ashish as a contestant on the show.

What do you think, is Ashish a good choice for a reality show?

Do let us know in the comments below!

For more news from the world of entertainment stay tuned to Tellychakkar.

(ALSO READ - Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla contestant Baseer Ali to participate in the show?

Bigg Boss Boss ott Bigg Boss 16 Voot Colors Endemol Salman Khan Karan Johar Reality show TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 06/24/2022 - 20:04

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Explosive! Salman Khan opens up on whether he will host Bigg Boss 16
MUMBAI: Salman Khan has hosted a majority of the seasons of controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Even though he is...
Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi: The crew members and stuntmen try every stunt before the contestant dives into it; the most challenging part is getting the right contestants: Sheetal, Head, Non-Fiction Shows, Colors
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
EXCLUSIVE! Simran Budharup wasn't born in India; actress gets candid about her childhood, schooling and more
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
EXCLUSIVE! After Neha Mehta's accusation on TMKOC makers not clearing her dues, Neela Telefilms issues a CLARIFICATION
MUMBAI: Actress Neha Mehta is once again in the headlines these days.  Neha who played the role of Anjali Taarak Mehta...
Exclusive! I want to play women-oriented roles, as I want to change the mindset of people: Kundali Bhagya’s Niya Sharma
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produce Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of...
OMG! Are Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani getting married?
MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who have been rumoured to be dating, continue to drop hints about their...
Recent Stories
OMG! Are Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani getting married?
OMG! Are Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani getting married?
Latest Video