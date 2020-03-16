Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Ashish Chanchlani to participate in the show?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up of the show.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing good on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season and the preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had reported earlier, that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

As per sources, Youtuber and social media influencer Ashish Chanchlani has been approached to be part of the show and the talks are on between the makers and the influencer, though there is no confirmation yet regarding this news.

In the previous seasons too, his name had popped-up, but things didn’t work out and the influencer denied their offer.

If there is any truth to this new,s it would be interesting to see Ashish as a contestant on the show.

What do you think, is Ashish a good choice for a reality show?

