Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress Disha Parmar to participate in the show?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of television's most loved and successful reality shows, and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons. In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts, but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn't make it to the rating chart. Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season, the preparation is on, and they have already approached many celebrities for the show. We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were among the few stars approached for the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment. We had reported that Bigg Boss 16 would begin soon, and the pre-production has begun.

As per sources, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress Disha Parmar has been approached for the show and the talks are on between he makers and the actress. Though, there is no confirmation for the same.



Disha’s name has been popping out in the previous seasons but things didn’t work out and hence she she couldn’t be part of the show, there were times where the actress denied the offer.

If things fall into place then she would be participating in the show and this would be her first reality show.



Well, the fans also want to see her on the reality show and hence they keep asking the same question.



