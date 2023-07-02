Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 15 finalist Nishant Bhat to be a part of this season’s finale

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular and loved reality shows on television.

The current season has been very successful as it gained good TRP ratings and was among the top 10 shows when it came to the BARC ratings.

One of the reasons as to why the show was so successful was because of the content that the contestants were giving on the show.

We saw how Nimirt and Sumbul were eliminated from the show just a few days before the finale owing to the audience’s votes.

Finally, the show got its top five finalists of the show – Shalin, Priyanka, Archana, MC Stan, and Shiv are the top finalists of the show and one of them will lift the trophy.

The preparations have begun for the finale of the show, and soon the contestants will be rehearsing for their final performance.

As per sources, Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15 finalist Nishant Bhat will be doing the choreography for the finale of the show.

He will be choreographing every act of the finale and will also be part of the show.

Well, the audience is voting for their favourite contestant to win the show, and soon the season will get its winner.

All the five finalists of the show have given their best in the show and have a good fan following.

It will be interesting to see who would be emerging as the winner of the show.

