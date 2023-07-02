Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 15 finalist Nishant Bhat is to be a part of the finale of this season

The finale of the show is just a few days away and the contestants soon will star preparing for it. As per sources, Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15 finalist Nishant Bhat would be doing the choreography for the finale of the show.
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 15 finalist Nishant Bhat is to be a part of the finale of this season

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular and loved reality shows on television.

The current season has been a very successful season as it gained good TRP ratings and was among the top 10 shows when it came to the BARC ratings.

ALSO READ :  Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia reunite post their eviction from the show


One of the reasons why the show was so successful was because of the content that the contestants were given on the show.

We did see how Nimirt and Sumbul were eliminated from the show just a few days before the finale of the show owing to the audience’s votes.

Finally, the show got its top five finalists of the show.  Shalin, Priyanka, Archana, MC Stan, and Shiv are the top finalists of the show and one of them would lift the trophy.

The preparations have begun for the finale of the show where soon the contestants will be rehearsing for their final performance.

As per sources, Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15 finalist Nishant Bhat would be doing the choreography for the finale of the show.

He would be choreographing every act in the finale and would be part of the show.

Well, the audience is voting for their favorite contestant to win the show and soon the season would get its winner.

All the five finalists of the show have given their best in the show and have a good fan following.

It will be interesting to see who would be emerging as the winner of the show.

ALSO READ :  Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Shiv Thakare roped in for a Salman Khan movie?

 

 

 

Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Netizens are excited to see Jasmin Bhasin in her latest series Jab We Matched!
MUMBAI: Jasmin Bhasin, who won our hearts with her role as Sukh in the movie Honeymoon, is all set to amaze with yet...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi wants Virat to take the promotion, Sai sneaks into Chavan Niwas
MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai will climb up into Chavan Mansion late at night and spend time with Vinu
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Kudiyee Ni Teri teaser Akshay Kumar starrer Selfiee out; netizens say, “For god sake please don't spoil PropheC 's music”
Kudiyee Ni Teri teaser Akshay Kumar starrer Selfiee out; netizens say, “For god sake please don't spoil PropheC 's music”

Aanchal Khurana
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’s Brinda aka Aanchal Khurana pens a heartfelt note for 'Ram and Brinda'