Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 15 finalist Nishant Bhat is to be a part of the finale of this season

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular and loved reality shows on television.

The current season has been a very successful season as it gained good TRP ratings and was among the top 10 shows when it came to the BARC ratings.

One of the reasons why the show was so successful was because of the content that the contestants were given on the show.

We did see how Nimirt and Sumbul were eliminated from the show just a few days before the finale of the show owing to the audience’s votes.

Finally, the show got its top five finalists of the show. Shalin, Priyanka, Archana, MC Stan, and Shiv are the top finalists of the show and one of them would lift the trophy.

The preparations have begun for the finale of the show where soon the contestants will be rehearsing for their final performance.

As per sources, Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15 finalist Nishant Bhat would be doing the choreography for the finale of the show.

He would be choreographing every act in the finale and would be part of the show.

Well, the audience is voting for their favorite contestant to win the show and soon the season would get its winner.

All the five finalists of the show have given their best in the show and have a good fan following.

It will be interesting to see who would be emerging as the winner of the show.

