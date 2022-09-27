Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan to host the press conference today

The new season of Bigg Boss is about to begin and today the makers are having a press conference regarding the same and now as per sources, Gauahar Khan will be part of the show.

Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauhar Khan to host the press conference today

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss 16 will begin on the 1st of October and the fans are super excited for the new season.

In the last season, the beginning sounded very promising and had good TRP ratings, but then later on the ratings dropped down drastically and couldn’t be regained.

Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner-up.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

In the upcoming season, the makers of the show have already approached a few contestants while some have also been confirmed.

Actors like Vivan Dsena, Shivin Narang, Surbhi Jyoti, Divyanka Tripathi, Priyanka Choudhary, Fahmaan Khan, Shiny Ahuja, etc have been approached for the show.

Whereas Munawar, Tinu Dutta, Prakruti, and Kanika Maan are the few confirmed contestants on the show.

Tellychakkar had been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of television.

As per sources, today a press conference will be held for the show and Gauahar Khan will be hosting the show.

Salman Khan is expected to be a part of the show and he would be giving an insight about the upcoming season.

The fans are excited about the new season and are waiting to see who the contestants of the show would be.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

