Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Bigg Boss Marathi winner Shiv Thakre to be part of the show?

The new season of Bigg Boss will begin soon and the makers of the show have already started to approach actors. The new name to join the list is Bigg Boss Marathi winner Shiv Thakre

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 will begin on the 1st of October and the fans are super excited for the new season.

In the last season, the beginning sounded very promising and had good TRP ratings, but then later on the ratings dropped down drastically and couldn’t be regained.

Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner-up.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

In the upcoming season, the makers of the show have already approached a few contestants while some have also been confirmed.

Actors like Vivan Dsena, Shivin Narang, Surbhi Jyoti, Divyanka Tripathi, Priyanka Choudhary, Fahmaan Khan, Shiny Ahuja, etc have been approached for the show.

Whereas Munawar, Tinu Dutta, Prakruti, and Kanika Maan are the few confirmed contestants on the show.

As per sources, Bigg Boss Marathi winner Shiv Thakre has been approached to be part of the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

But if things work, the audience feels he would be a good candidate for the show as they have seen his game in Bigg Boss Season 3 ( Marathi)

This season the show will be following the international format of the show and in the promo, Salman Khan had mentioned how this time Bigg Boss too will be playing the game along with the contestants.

Well, the fans are excited about the new season and are waiting to see who the contestants of the show would be.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 09/24/2022 - 18:37

