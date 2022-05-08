Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT contestant Moose Jattana to be a contestant in the upcoming season?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

As per sources, MTV Roadies contestant Moose Jattana has been offered the show and talks are on between her and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Moose has been part of Bigg Boss OTT and MTV Roadies 18 and if things work out then this would be her third reality show.

The fans feel she is a perfect choice for the show as they have seen her game in both Bigg Boss OTT and MTV Roadies 18.

