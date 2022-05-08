Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT contestant Moose Jattana to be a contestant in the upcoming season?

Bigg Boss 16 will be launching soon. The show is in the pre-production stage and the makers have started approaching actors. The makers of the show have begun to approach actors for the show and the latest name to join is Bigg Boss OTT contestant Moose Jattana

 

MUMBAI:  Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

( Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani to participate on the show ? )

As per sources, MTV Roadies contestant Moose Jattana has been offered the show and talks are on between her and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Moose has been part of Bigg Boss OTT and MTV Roadies 18 and if things work out then this would be her third reality show.

The fans feel she is a perfect choice for the show as they have seen her game in both Bigg Boss OTT and MTV Roadies 18.

Do you want to see Moose in the upcoming season?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla contestant Baseer Ali to participate in the show? )

