Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed to participate in the show?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of television's most loved and successful reality shows, and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons. In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts, but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn't make it to the rating chart. Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season, the preparation is on, and they have already approached many celebrities for the show. We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were among the few stars approached for the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment. We had reported that Bigg Boss 16 would begin soon, and the pre-production has already started.

As per sources, Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed has been approached for the show and the talks are on between her and the makers of the show.

Urfi was a part of Bigg Boss OTT and she was the first one to get eliminated back then the credit went to Zeeshan Khan as he broke the partnership and hence she was eliminated from the show.

Well, considering the fact that Urfi is trending on social media these days she might be the perfect candidate for the show.

