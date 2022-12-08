Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Bighnaharta Shree Ganesh actress Madirakshi Mundle to participate in the show?

Bigg Boss 16 will be launching soon. The show is in the pre-production stage and the makers have started approaching actors, and the latest name to join the list is Bighnaharta Shree Ganesh actress Madirakshi Mundle

 

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

As per sources, Bighnaharta Shree Ganesh actress Madirakshi Mundle has been approached for the show and the talks are on between her and the makers of the show if things work in place then she would come on board.

Also Read -Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani to participate on the show ?

If she participates in the show then this would be the actress's first reality show and the fans are excited to see her as a contestant on the show.

The show is all set to go on–air from the 1st of October and Salman Khan would shoot for the promo of the show in the second week of September.

 ALSO READ - Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla contestant Baseer Ali to participate in the show?

 

 

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 19:58

