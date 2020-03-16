Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Check out the first glimpse of the Bigg Boss house as Salman Khan shoots the promo of the show

MUMBAI:Bigg Boss is one of television's most loved and successful reality shows, and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons. In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts, but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn't make it to the rating chart. Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season, the preparation is on, and they have already approached many celebrities for the show. We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were among the few stars approached for the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment. We had reported earlier that Bigg Boss 16 would begin soon, and the pre-production has begun.

We had reported earlier, Salman Khan would be shooting for the promo of the show this week and the show is going to premiere from the first week of October.

Now we have come across the house of Bigg Boss and this year the theme is underwater.

The house will be painted blue and will have pictures of aquatic animals and the theme is “Water”.

We came across a BTS photo of Salman shooting for the promo of the show where one can see some glimpses of the house.

The promo is all set to go – on air from the second week of September and the makers have already contacted a lot of celebrities for the show.

