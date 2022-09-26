Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Check out the list of confirmed contestants for the upcoming season

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 will begin on the 1st of October and the fans are super excited for the new season.

In the last season, the beginning sounded very promising and had good TRP ratings, but then later on the ratings dropped down drastically and couldn’t be regained.

Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner-up.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

In the upcoming season, the makers of the show have already approached a few contestants while some have also been confirmed.

Actors like Vivan Dsena, Shivin Narang, Surbhi Jyoti, Divyanka Tripathi, Priyanka Choudhary, Fahmaan Khan, Shiny Ahuja, etc have been approached for the show.

Here we bring you the list of confirmed contestants:

1 Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Nimrit who is known for her role in the serial Chhoti Sardarni is one of the confirmed contestants in the show and this would be her first reality show.

2. Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi is a huge name in the world of television and she is known for her role in Colors “Naagin” Season 3. The actress has finally accepted the offer and finally, she would be seen as a contestant on the show.



3. Ankit Gupta





Ankit Gupta who rose to fame with his performance in COLORS shows Udaariyan will be soon seen in the upcoming season as the contestant of the show and the fans are excited to see his new avatar.



4) Priyanka Chahar Choudhary





Priyanka in her debut show “Udaariyan” became a household name and now the actress would be seen in the upcoming season as a contestant where she would be playing the game and the fans would be seeing a new avatar of the actress.



5. Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Sumbul became a household name with her performance as Imlie. Recently the show took a leap and the actress quit the serial and was offered Bigg Boss. The actress accepted the offer and she would be seen on the show.



6. Munawar Faruqui







Munawar Faruqui came into the limelight with his performance in the reality show Lock Upp where he emerged as the winner of the show. Now finally the actor would be seen in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss and the fans are excited and feel that he is the perfect candidate for the show.





7. Gautam Vig





Gautam Vig was last seen in Colors show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 and now the actor will be seen In Bigg Boss 16 as a contestant on the show.



8. Chandini Sharma

Chandini who is best known for her role in the serial Kaamnaa has finally signed the upcoming season of Bigg Boss and the fans are excited to see her on the show as a contestant.

9. Tina Dutta

Tina Dutta is a popular name in the television industry and she is best known for her role in Uttaran. Now the actress will be seen in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 16.

10. Prakruti Mishra

Prakruti Mishra is a Bengali actress and she also took part in the reality show Ace of Space now she would be seen in another reality show Bigg Boss Season 16.

11. Shivin Narang





Shivn Narang is a well know actor on television. He is best known for his roles in serials like Beyhadh 2 and Ek Veer Ki Ardaas: Veera. Now the actor is a confirmed contestant in the show.

12. Kanika Mann

Kanika Mann who was last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 will now be seen in Bigg Boss Season 16, the fans are excited to see the new avatar of the actress.

13. Soundarya Sharma

Soundarya Sharma will be soon seen in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss and the fans are super excited to see her on the show after a long break.



14. Shalin Bhanot

Shalin Bhanot is another confirmed contestant on the show and the fans are excited to watch him on the show and play the game.

Well, the contestants look interesting for this season and half of them are from the COLORS family.

