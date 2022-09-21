Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan confirms his participation in the upcoming season

The new season of Bigg Boss will begin soon and Fahmaan Khan’s name had popped up as one of the contestants that was offered the show and now the actor has finally spoken about it.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 09/21/2022 - 11:26
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan confirms his participation in the upcoming season

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

The audience loves the romance between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the iconic couples on-screen.

Fahmaan Khan who essays the role of Aryan is loved by the audience and the fans, and he has become a household name today.

But Fahmaan did get the recognition and fame that he has gained today through a lot of struggles before he could make a name for himself.

The actor has a massive fan following and many fan clubs are dedicated to him.

Today he is considered one of the most talented actors on television.

But now since the show took a leap the actor quit the show and the fans miss watching him on screen.

ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! Check out Fahmaan Khan’s special gesture for Sumbul Touqeer Khan )

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.  

As we had reported earlier that Fahmaan Khan was offered the new season of Bigg Boss, and the talks were on between him and the makers of the show.

Recently, the actor came live on social media and when he was asked if he was doing Bigg Boss the actor said, “ You would come to know soon” 

Well, did this indicate that the actor will be part of the upcoming season and that he has accepted the offer?

The fans would be excited to see him on the show where they would get to see the real side of the actor.

Do you want to see the actor in the upcoming season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – OMG! Fahmaan Khan and Mayuri Deshmukh prepare a special dish on the sets of Imlie; there is a Teeny-CHEENI twist to it

Sumbul Touqeer Khan Neetu Gashmeer Mahajani Mayuri Deshmukh Manasvi Vashisht Fahmaan Khan Rajshri Rani Adilie Arylie Imlie StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
7
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 09/21/2022 - 11:26

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: OMG! Kabir comes out of coma, runs to Yuvraj
MUMBAI: Colors Tv’s show - Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho is indeed loved by all. Fans are in awe of the sizzling chemistry...
CUTE! You cannot miss this ADORABLE video of Jay Bhanushali with his daughter
MUMBAI : Jay Bhanushali is best known for playing Neev Shergill in Ekta Kapoor's show Kayamath and winning Nach Baliye...
Must Read! From being an auto-driver to being Shah Rukh Khan’s co-star, let’s take a look at ace comedian Raju Srivastava’s journey
MUMBAI : Comedian Raju Srivastava passed away at the age of 58. He reportedly suffered a heart attack while working out...
Spy Bahu: Trap Alert! Mahira’s trap for Yohan, Sejal questions Yohan
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
Harphoul Mohini: Woah! Harphoul takes a big decision for Mohini, thanks to Mai
MUMBAI :Colors' show Harphoul Mohini kickstarted a few months ago. The show stars Shagun Sharma and Zebby Singh in the...
Fun and Frolic galore continues in Gokuldham Society
MUMBAI: Residents of Gokuldham society are enjoying in the Rangarang programme. Our mini India residents are looking...
RECENT STORIES
R. Madhvan
Shocking! R. Madhvan gets trolled for this reason, “Abba Nahi Manenge” fans says on his latest video