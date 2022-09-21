Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan confirms his participation in the upcoming season

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

The audience loves the romance between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the iconic couples on-screen.

Fahmaan Khan who essays the role of Aryan is loved by the audience and the fans, and he has become a household name today.

But Fahmaan did get the recognition and fame that he has gained today through a lot of struggles before he could make a name for himself.

The actor has a massive fan following and many fan clubs are dedicated to him.

Today he is considered one of the most talented actors on television.

But now since the show took a leap the actor quit the show and the fans miss watching him on screen.

As we had reported earlier that Fahmaan Khan was offered the new season of Bigg Boss, and the talks were on between him and the makers of the show.

Recently, the actor came live on social media and when he was asked if he was doing Bigg Boss the actor said, “ You would come to know soon”

Well, did this indicate that the actor will be part of the upcoming season and that he has accepted the offer?

The fans would be excited to see him on the show where they would get to see the real side of the actor.

