Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Family week to take place on this special day

In the upcoming episode of the show the housemate's family members would be visiting the house and would surprise them on this special day. Finally, the housemates would get to see their family after two months.
MUMBAI :  Bigg Boss 16 is the number one reality show on television and it's gaining good TRPs.

One of the main reasons why the show is doing so well is because of the content that the contestants are giving in.

In the last “Shukarvaar Ka Vaar” episode we have seen how Salman lashed out at MC Stan and Shalin for abusing each other and he also picked on Priyanka for always thinking that she is right.

We also saw how Ankit finally said goodbye to the show as he was voted out by the housemates.

Finally, Abdu returned back in the game and spread positivity in the house but he stopped talking to Sajid Khan and Nimrit and wasn’t that friendly to them which is one of the biggest twists in the game.

On the other hand, Archana and Priyanka’s fight continues as they keep blaming each other.

We have often seen how housemates miss their family members and they often share their feelings to Bigg Boss.

Now finally, Bigg Boss has sent invitations to the contestant’s families to come during New Year's eve where they would surprise the housemates.

The family round is one of the most emotional episodes as the contestants get to see their families after a period of three months.

Last year, the makers had called the family through video call but this time they would be entering the house and would spend a good time with the housemates.

