Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Farah Khan to host the upcoming ‘Shukaarvaar Ka Vaar” episode

In the upcoming episode of the ‘Shukaarvaar Ka Vaar” episode Farah Khan would be hosting the show as Salman Khan couldn’t give his dates for the upcoming episodes and thus Farah Khan and Karan Johar turn by turn would be hosting the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 01/25/2023 - 16:25
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Farah Khan to host the upcoming ‘Shukaarvaar Ka Vaar” episode

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 is just three weeks away from its finale and the contestants are going all out to give their best.

Last week, we saw how the entire week belonged to Shalin and Tina, and how during the ‘Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode, Salman Khan slammed them for their behavior and told them to stop being fake.

We also saw how Nimrit is still the captain of the house and she is in the race for the ticket to the finale task, and how the contestants will have to take her out of that position.

Also Read :  Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Eros International to sign Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for their next project?

As we had reported earlier, Salman Khan won’t be hosting the upcoming Shukaarvaar Ka Vaar” episode where she will be interacting with the contestants and will be telling them where they are going wrong and how they have performed.

This weekend Farah Khan would be hosting the show and the next weekend Karan Johar will take over the next weekend ka vaar episode.

This happened before during Season 8 when Farah Khan had taken over as the host of the show since Salman couldn’t shoot for the episodes during that season he didn’t even come back for the finale.

But for Bigg Boss 16 he would be returning back as the host for the finale of the show.

Well, a lot has happened this week and it will be interesting to see whose case would Farah Khan take tomorrow and who would leave the show just three weeks from the finale.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik to participate in Bigg Brother UK

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawant adil Gori Kili Paul Weekend ka Vaar Shukravaar Ka Vaar Aniit Gupta Farah Khan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 01/25/2023 - 16:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' teaser leaked in SRK's 'Pathaan' screening
MUMBAI :The teaser of Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' was shown during the screening of Shah...
Did Pratik Sehajpal really reveal the name of his girlfriend? Find out
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Exclusive! Anupamaa: Maya reveals the truth to little Anu that she is her biological mother and Anuj and Anupama are not her parents
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Mandira Bedi opens up about dealing with husband Raj Kaushal’s loss, says, “I was a strong person…”
MUMBAI : Mandira has been a part of various TV shows and films. She is a well known person in the entertainment world....
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Farah Khan to host the upcoming ‘Shukaarvaar Ka Vaar” episode
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 is just three weeks away from its finale and the contestants are going all out to give their best...
Recent Stories
Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' teaser leaked in SRK's 'Pathaan' screening
Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' teaser leaked in SRK's 'Pathaan' screening

Latest Video

Related Stories
Did Pratik Sehajpal really reveal the name of his girlfriend? Find out
Did Pratik Sehajpal really reveal the name of his girlfriend? Find out
Mandira Bedi opens up about dealing with husband Raj Kaushal’s loss, says, “I was a strong person…”
Mandira Bedi opens up about dealing with husband Raj Kaushal’s loss, says, “I was a strong person…”
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant gets into a war of words with a troll who insults her
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant gets into a war of words with a troll who insults her
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik to participate in Bigg Brother UK
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik to participate in Bigg Brother UK
Someone Special Enters Kumkum Bhagya; Krishna Kaul shares a heartwarming message for her, check out
Someone Special Enters Kumkum Bhagya; Krishna Kaul shares a heartwarming message for her, check out
What are the actors from Faltu upto behind the scenes on set? Check out
What are the actors from Faltu upto behind the scenes on set? Check out