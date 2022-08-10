Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Farah Khan to host the upcoming ‘Shukaarvaar Ka Vaar” episode

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 is just three weeks away from its finale and the contestants are going all out to give their best.

Last week, we saw how the entire week belonged to Shalin and Tina, and how during the ‘Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode, Salman Khan slammed them for their behavior and told them to stop being fake.

We also saw how Nimrit is still the captain of the house and she is in the race for the ticket to the finale task, and how the contestants will have to take her out of that position.

As we had reported earlier, Salman Khan won’t be hosting the upcoming Shukaarvaar Ka Vaar” episode where she will be interacting with the contestants and will be telling them where they are going wrong and how they have performed.

This weekend Farah Khan would be hosting the show and the next weekend Karan Johar will take over the next weekend ka vaar episode.

This happened before during Season 8 when Farah Khan had taken over as the host of the show since Salman couldn’t shoot for the episodes during that season he didn’t even come back for the finale.

But for Bigg Boss 16 he would be returning back as the host for the finale of the show.

Well, a lot has happened this week and it will be interesting to see whose case would Farah Khan take tomorrow and who would leave the show just three weeks from the finale.

