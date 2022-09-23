Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Femina Miss India runner-up Manya Singh is a confirmed contestant of the upcoming season

The new season of Bigg Boss will begin soon and the makers have already approached many celebrities for the show. The recent name to join is Femina Miss India runner-up Manya Singh

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 09/23/2022 - 15:43
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Femina Miss India runner-up Manya Singh is a confirmed contestant of the upcoming season

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 will begin on the 1st of October and the fans are super excited for the new season.

In the last season, the beginning sounded very promising and had good TRP ratings, but then later on the ratings dropped down drastically and couldn’t be regained.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner-up.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

In the upcoming season, the makers of the show have already approached a few contestants while some have also been confirmed.

Actors like Vivan Dsena, Shivin Narang, Surbhi Jyoti, Divyanka Tripathi, Priyanka Choudhary, Fahmaan Khan, Shiny Ahuja, etc have been approached for the show.

Whereas Munawar, Tinu Dutta, Prakruti, and Kanika Maan are the few confirmed contestants on the show.

This year, the show will be following the international pattern and Bigg Boss himself will be playing the game along with the contestants.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Weekend Ka Vaar gets a new time slot and the show to be premiered in two days

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing exclusive news from the world of television.

As per sources, Femina Miss India runner-up Manya Singh was offered the show and the talks were on between the makers and the model.

The model has finally accepted the offer and she will be part of the upcoming season. 

This would be her first project post her winning the title of first runner-up Femina Miss India.

The promo of the show was out a week ago and Salman Khan had revealed how this time even Bigg Boss would be playing along with the contestants. 

Are you excited about the new season? 

Do let us know in the comments below. 

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui's craze continues as Bigg Boss 16 nears! Fans go crazy on Twitter!

Bigg Boss 16 SidNaaz Siddarth Shukla Shehnaaz Gill Bigg Boss 13 Salman Khan Voot Colors Reality show TellyChakkar Munawar Tinu Dutta Prakruti Kanika Maan Fahmaan Khan Giaa Manek Ridhima Pandit Adnaan Shaikh
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 09/23/2022 - 15:43

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
AWW-DORABLE! Celebrated couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to have an Eco-Friendly wedding, details inside
MUMBAI : One of the most adored couples in Bollywood, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha is all set to take the plunge and get...
OMG! Naagin 6: Rudra and Anmol aka #RuMol getting married in Naagin 6
MUMBAI :  Nobody will ever forget how the first season established the foundation for the show's six outstanding...
Must Read! Check out the fees charged by the cast of the movie Vikram Vedha
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Vikram Vedha which has Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the leading role has been the talk of...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Kinjal's OVERDEPENDENT nature towards Anupamaa will create differences between Anupamaa and Anuj
MUMBAI : Star Plus' show Anupamaa is going through a crucial track in the current episodes.The show recently shed some...
Kya Baat Hai! Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor's THIS gesture towards his fans will melt your heart
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji visited Thane's Viviana Mall to promote their latest...
Sukesh Chandrashekhar Extortion Case: BIG Update! Delhi’s EOW interrogates Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli reached Delhi for questioning by the Economic Offences Wing after her name...
RECENT STORIES
AWW-DORABLE! Celebrated couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to have an Eco-Friendly wedding, details inside
AWW-DORABLE! Celebrated couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to have an Eco-Friendly wedding, details inside