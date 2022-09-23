Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Femina Miss India runner-up Manya Singh is a confirmed contestant of the upcoming season

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 will begin on the 1st of October and the fans are super excited for the new season.

In the last season, the beginning sounded very promising and had good TRP ratings, but then later on the ratings dropped down drastically and couldn’t be regained.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner-up.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

In the upcoming season, the makers of the show have already approached a few contestants while some have also been confirmed.

Actors like Vivan Dsena, Shivin Narang, Surbhi Jyoti, Divyanka Tripathi, Priyanka Choudhary, Fahmaan Khan, Shiny Ahuja, etc have been approached for the show.

Whereas Munawar, Tinu Dutta, Prakruti, and Kanika Maan are the few confirmed contestants on the show.

This year, the show will be following the international pattern and Bigg Boss himself will be playing the game along with the contestants.

As per sources, Femina Miss India runner-up Manya Singh was offered the show and the talks were on between the makers and the model.

The model has finally accepted the offer and she will be part of the upcoming season.

This would be her first project post her winning the title of first runner-up Femina Miss India.

The promo of the show was out a week ago and Salman Khan had revealed how this time even Bigg Boss would be playing along with the contestants.

