Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Gauahar Khan enters the house as a villain along with Karan Kundra and Hina Khan

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Actors like Vivan Dsena, Shivin Narang, Surbhi Jyoti, Divyanka Tripathi, Priyanka Choudhary, Fahmaan Khan, Shiny Ahuja, etc have been approached for the show.

Whereas Munawar, Tinu Dutta, Prakruti, and Kanika Maan are the few confirmed contestants on the show.

As we had reported earlier, this year three ex-contestants will be entering the house and would be playing the game along with the present contestants where they would be essaying the role of a villain, which we have seen in the promo of the show.

As per sources, Gauahar Khan will enter the show as a villain and will be playing the game along with the contestants.

The actress is considered to be one of the best players on Bigg Boss and the fans are always excited to see her game as she is very upfront and honest in her opinions.

The fans feel that she was one of the deserving winners and are excited to see her in the upcoming season.

Well, a similar thing was seen in Bigg Boss 14 when Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and late actor Siddarth Shukla entered the show and were seen guiding the contestants on how to play the game.

This time, the concept and the rules of the house are going to be different and Bigg Boss himself will be participating in the show. He will be playing along with the contestants where no rules will be followed and it's going to be an open ground for the contestants to play the game.

The fans are excited about the new season and are waiting to see who the contestants of the show would be.

