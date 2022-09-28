Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Gauahar Khan enters the house as a villain along with Karan Kundra and Hina Khan

The new season of Bigg Boss will begin on the first of October and the fans are excited for the new season.  There is a possibility that ex-contestants would be entering this season and would be playing with the contestants though there is no confirmation on the same.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 09/28/2022 - 11:53
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Gauahar Khan enters the house as a villain along with Karan Kundra and Hina Khan

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner-up.

 Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Actors like Vivan Dsena, Shivin Narang, Surbhi Jyoti, Divyanka Tripathi, Priyanka Choudhary, Fahmaan Khan, Shiny Ahuja, etc have been approached for the show.

 Whereas Munawar, Tinu Dutta, Prakruti, and Kanika Maan are the few confirmed contestants on the show.

 As we had reported earlier, this year three ex-contestants will be entering the house and would be playing the game along with the present contestants where they would be essaying the role of a villain, which we have seen in the promo of the show.

ALSO READ :  EXCLUSIVE! Karishma Tanna talks about making her OTT debut

Tellychakkar has been at the forefront in bringing exclusive news from the world of the entertainment business.

As per sources, Gauahar Khan will enter the show as a villain and will be playing the game along with the contestants.

The actress is considered to be one of the best players on Bigg Boss and the fans are always excited to see her game as she is very upfront and honest in her opinions.

The fans feel that she was one of the deserving winners and are excited to see her in the upcoming season.

Well, a similar thing was seen in Bigg Boss 14 when Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and late actor Siddarth Shukla entered the show and were seen guiding the contestants on how to play the game.

This time, the concept and the rules of the house are going to be different and Bigg Boss himself will be participating in the show. He will be playing along with the contestants where no rules will be followed and it's going to be an open ground for the contestants to play the game.

The fans are excited about the new season and are waiting to see who the contestants of the show would be.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Must read! Have a look at the love affairs of actress Karishma Tanna

igg Boss 16 SidNaaz Siddarth Shukla Shehnaaz Gill Bigg Boss 13 Salman Khan Voot Colors Reality show TellyChakkar Munawar Tinu Dutta Prakruti Kanika Maan Fahmaan Khan Giaa Manek Ridhima Pandit Prakruti Mishra Karishma Sawan Suriya Mishra Karan Kundrra Hina Khan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 09/28/2022 - 11:53

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Pandya Store: What! Shiva sees Raavi with a stranger
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Imlie 2: SHOCKING! Cheeni comes between Imlie and Atharva; show to take a short leap
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, being among the top 4 shows when it comes to...
Bhagyalakshmi: Suspicious! Shalu doubts Balwinder as the real culprit behind food poisoning scandal
MUMBAI : 'Bhagya Lakshmi,' a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries...
Bigg Boss 16: OMG! Salman Khan breaks his silence on being paid Rs 1000 cores for this season and reveals why he keeps hosting every season of the show
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
Latest Update! Bombay HC claims that Jiah Khan’s mother is trying to delay trial by insisting it was murder case
MUMBAI :The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asserted that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has carried out a fair...
OMG! Anandvardhan gets INJURED, Abhimanyu gets furious with the Goenka family in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI : Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set for a high-voltage drama in the upcoming...
RECENT STORIES
Latest Update! Bombay HC claims that Jiah Khan’s mother is trying to delay trial by insisting it was murder case
Latest Update! Bombay HC claims that Jiah Khan’s mother is trying to delay trial by insisting it was murder case