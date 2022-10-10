Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Gautam Vig becomes the New Captain of the house

MUMBAI: The new season of Bigg Boss has begun and the audience has given big thumbs up to the show. Already the contestants are giving in a lot of content to the show!

The first week of the show went well and the contestants gave a lot of content to the show, we saw the fights and arguments that took place amongst the contestants.

The first-weekend ka vaar episode also happened and host Salman Khan had one on one interaction with the contestants and he told them about how they performed.

The second week of the show has began and it started with the captaincy task between Gautam and Shiv and we have seen in the promo how Shalin and Archana got into a massive fight where the latter accused the actor of pushing her.

Now as per sources, Gautam Vig has won the captaincy task and became the new captain of the house.

Finally, Nimrit will be out of the captaincy race and Gautam will take over as the new captain and will have to deal with the problems of the house and he is safe from elimination in the coming week.

Well, Gautam does have a lot of friends in the house and seems like they would be cooperative with him.

