Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “Gautam Vig hasn’t called me yet and we haven’t spoken, now everyone will understand the feelings that I was going through” - Soundarya Sharma

MUMBAI: Soundarya Sharma is a well-known name in the film industry. She made her acting debut with the romantic Ranchi Diaries in 2017, and she even had a special appearance in the movie ‘Thank God’.

She has been part of successful web series like Raktanchal 2, Country Mafia and Karm Yuddh.

But she rose to fame after her participation as a contestant in Bigg Boss Season 16.

She had grabbed the headlines for her love affair with fellow contestant Gautam Vig, which was a topic of discussion both inside and outside of the show.

The actress was also very close to Archana Gautam, and they shared a great bond of friendship.

Unfortunately, the actress has been evicted from the show and her journey has come to an end.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya Sharma accuses the makers of the show of being biased towards Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia; says “There is no use of saying anything as everyone has come here with some settings”

TellyChakkar got in touch with Soundarya post her eviction and asked her about her bond with Gautam, and what she thinks about the contestants calling her a non-deserving contestant of the show.

Who do you have to blame for your eviction; yourself or destiny?

I guess it was destined for me to get eliminated from the show. I won’t blame anyone. It was a lovely journey and I have made some good memories.

We have seen Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot and many other contestants stating that you have reached here by luck and that you are not a deserving contestant. What do you have to say about it?

I don’t think Sajid Khan meant anything like that. The problem was that all the contestants had done something big before and had a huge fan following. I had to start from scratch since I had studied for my medical and then did a movie and OTT. So my fans were different, but then I somehow made my way and made it so far in the game.

We saw how during the Ticket To The Finale task, Shiv and you had a bad fight and he went personal on you and spoke about Gautam. What do you have to say about it, and did Gautam reach out to you?

No, Gautam didn’t reach out to me and we haven’t spoken. Now you will know why I behaved like that and felt that way for him. Shiv has a way of playing where he will distract one from the main topic and will take out one topic and stretch it out. He couldn’t bear that during the captaincy task, I took Nimrit’s name and not his, and for that he went personal on me, which shows his friendship for Nimrit. As true friends, he shouldn’t get angry but he should be happy if one is getting a benefit.

We have often seen Priyanka and Nimrit talking about girl power, but that day during the fight no one took a stand for you. What do you have to say about it?

That’s what I am saying only. Archana and I are the two people who stand for what we believe. When we say we believe in girl power, we do stand for the wrong. That’s what Archana did; she stood for me. Whereas, Priyanka does everything by her convictions and was a part of the conversation where people spoke badly about me. I am not like that. Whatever will be the matter, I will stand for the right and fight the wrong. Nimrit also does the same thing but I don’t know why she didn’t take a stand for me that day.

Well, there is no doubt that Soundarya Sharma was one of the strongest contestants on the show and the audience did see her as a finalist of the show but unfortunately, the housemates voted her out.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: REALLY! Soundarya Sharma's achievements before she entered the Bigg Boss 16 house