Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Haryanvi Dancer Gori Nagori to be part of the show?

The new season has begun and many contestants have been confirmed for the game now the new name that has joined the list is! Haryanvi Dancer Gori Nagori

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 will begin on the 1st of October and the fans are super excited for the new season.

In the last season, the beginning sounded very promising and had good TRP ratings, but then later on the ratings dropped down drastically and couldn’t be regained.

Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner-up.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

In the upcoming season, the makers of the show have already approached a few contestants while some have also been confirmed.

Actors like Vivan Dsena, Shivin Narang, Surbhi Jyoti, Divyanka Tripathi, Priyanka Choudhary, Fahmaan Khan, Shiny Ahuja, etc have been approached for the show.

Tellychakkar has been at the forefront in bringing exclusive news from the world of the entertainment business.

As per sources, Haryanvi Dancer Gori Nagori was approached by the show and the talks are on between the makers and the show.

And finally, the dancer accepted the offer and has become the confirmed contestant.

This year the show is going to follow the international format and Bigg Boss himself would be playing the game.

The fans are excited about the new season and are waiting to see who the contestants of the show would be.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

