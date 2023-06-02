Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! This is how the winning trophy looks for this season of Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 16 is finally coming to an end and this weekend one would know who would be the winner of the show here we bring you what the trophy of this season would look like.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 11:22
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! This is how the winning trophy looks for this season of Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Finally, this season of  Bigg Boss 16 will be coming to an end this weekend and the audience would know who would be the winner of this season.

The season is considered one of the most successful seasons of all time where the show has gained a good TRP rating and was among the top 10 shows on television.

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because of the content that the contestants gave and there wasn’t a single dull moment.

The game was divided into two groups the “Mandali” and “Non-Mandali” groups.

Shiv, Mc Stan, Abdu, Sajid Khan, Nimrit, and Sumbul were in the Mandali group whereas  Tina, Shalin, Priyanka, Archana, and Soundarya were in the “Non-Mandali” group.

The show has got its top six contestants for the finale Shiv, Mc Stan, Nimrit, Shalin, Priyanka and Archana.

(ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Shiv Thakare roped in for a Salman Khan movie?)

Now one among them would get eliminated this week and the show would get its first five finalists of the show.

The audience and fans are eager to see how this season’s trophy has been designed.

We exclusively, bring you the photo of the trophy of this season and it’s quite unique and different.

It’s a horse-shaped trophy and it's made of gold plates and it looks very classy.

Well, the finale will take place this weekend and Salman Khan would return back as the host of the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “Can’t say who will be there in top three as now it’s not about what the audience wants but it's about what they want, I would love to meet Archana outside as she is a sweetheart” - Soundarya Sharma

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 11:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Dua determined to expose Ghazal
MUMBAI:Rabb Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Viaan gives Aarav an idea to use against Ehsan
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Exclusive! Rajneesh Dugaal talks about working with Kamya Panjabi, says “,I had heard that she’s egotistic or she’s very short tempered”! Read more!
MUMBAI:Rajneesh Duggal is a popular actor, who is known for his work in the TV and film industry. Rajneesh has been a...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat chooses Sai and Savi over Patralekha
MUMBAI:the Chavan family visits the temple for a special puja for Vinu. Shockingly, Sai also reaches there with Savi....
Finally! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan untie the actress blames him for her eviction says “ You manifested it hence I got eliminated one week before the finale”
MUMBAI :Sumbul and Fahmaan are one of the most loved on-screen couples, and their chemistry in the show Imlie was loved...
Recent Stories
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani in Suryagarh, Priyanka-Nick in Umaid Bhawan Palace, and more stars who got married at luxurious v
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani in Suryagarh, Priyanka-Nick in Umaid Bhawan Palace, and more stars who got married at luxurious venues

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Rajneesh Dugaal talks about working with Kamya Panjabi, says “,I had heard that she’s egotistic or she’s very short t
Exclusive! Rajneesh Dugaal talks about working with Kamya Panjabi, says “,I had heard that she’s egotistic or she’s very short tempered”! Read more!
Finally! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan untie the actress blames him for her eviction says “ You manifested it hence I got
Finally! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan untie the actress blames him for her eviction says “ You manifested it hence I got eliminated one week before the finale”
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “Can’t say who will be there in top three as now it’s not about what the audience wants but it's about
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “Can’t say who will be there in top three as now it’s not about what the audience wants but it's about what they want, I would love to meet Archana outside as she is a sweetheart” - Soundarya Sharma
Hera Mishra or Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Ruhi has become the glue that keeps the Birlas together, here’s why we think so
Hera Mishra or Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Ruhi has become the glue that keeps the Birlas together, here’s why we think so
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary hits the biggest milestone this season; joins the league of Asiz Riaz and lat
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary hits the biggest milestone this season; joins the league of Asiz Riaz and late actor Siddarth Shukla
Naagin 6 actress Urvashi Dholakia meets with an accident in Mumbai
Naagin 6 actress Urvashi Dholakia meets with an accident in Mumbai