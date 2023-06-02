Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! This is how the winning trophy looks for this season of Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Finally, this season of Bigg Boss 16 will be coming to an end this weekend and the audience would know who would be the winner of this season.

The season is considered one of the most successful seasons of all time where the show has gained a good TRP rating and was among the top 10 shows on television.

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because of the content that the contestants gave and there wasn’t a single dull moment.

The game was divided into two groups the “Mandali” and “Non-Mandali” groups.

Shiv, Mc Stan, Abdu, Sajid Khan, Nimrit, and Sumbul were in the Mandali group whereas Tina, Shalin, Priyanka, Archana, and Soundarya were in the “Non-Mandali” group.

The show has got its top six contestants for the finale Shiv, Mc Stan, Nimrit, Shalin, Priyanka and Archana.

Now one among them would get eliminated this week and the show would get its first five finalists of the show.

The audience and fans are eager to see how this season’s trophy has been designed.

We exclusively, bring you the photo of the trophy of this season and it’s quite unique and different.

It’s a horse-shaped trophy and it's made of gold plates and it looks very classy.

Well, the finale will take place this weekend and Salman Khan would return back as the host of the show.

Well, the finale will take place this weekend and Salman Khan would return back as the host of the show.

