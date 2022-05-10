Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “I am not nervous about Weekend Ka Vaar as I am excited for it and I am not here to win or take the trophy home just want to make a journey that is memorable” – Ankit Gupta

MUMBAI :Ankit Gupta is a known television star he rose to fame with his performance in the serial Udaariyaan and he became a household name.

Recently, the show took a leap and Ankit quit the show where his character was killed.



These days, he grabbing the headlines for his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16 and before he entered the house, Tellychakkar had got in touch with Ankit Gupta and asked him if he is nervous about the weekend ka vaar episode and he also revealed how he is not here to win the show.



How nervous are you for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode where Salman Khan would come and give you a report of how you’ll have performed and you will also get to interact with him, how are you going to tackle that?



I am looking forward to the Weekend Ka Vaar and I am not at all nervous for it as someone like Salman Khan who has so much experience on this show will come and guide us and let us know where we have gone wrong so its a good thing and something to learn from.

Have you watched the previous season, If yes, then who has been your favourite contestant and why?



I have not seen any seasons so didn’t want to watch as wanted to come with a clear mind.



Bigg Boss is a tough place to live in where at times people lose patience and anger is something which is difficult to control, in such circumstances how would you handle yourself?



I want to see how I lose my patience in the house as people say I have a lot of patience so it would be interesting for me to see how it goes.



The fans are excited to see your new avatar what message do you have for them?

I would like to tell them to continue the love and support they have given me. I have not come here to win the show or the trophy, I just want my journey to be smooth as I believe in the journey and not the destination.



Well, there is no doubt that the audiences are excited to see Ankit on the show and would get to see a different side of her.



