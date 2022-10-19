Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! "I can relate to Abdu as he is also like me and doesn’t like the fights happening in the house," says Elli Avram as she talked about Bigg Boss 16

MUMBAI: Elli Avram is a known Bollywood actress and she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss Season 7.

Post that. she became a part of many Bollywood projects where she has worked with superstars like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Kapil Sharma among other big names.

Recently she was seen in the movie Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan and has managed to gain a substantial recognition for her innocent character in the film.

( ALSO READ : OMG: You will be SURPRISED to know who Elli AvRam will ring her New Year’s Eve with!

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her who is her favourite in Bigg Boss and who she thinks in the mastermind of the show.

Are you following Bigg Boss Season 16?

No, I am not following it so much but whatever knowledge I have is from social media where the fans keep discussing the contestants and who is wrong and right and comment on the entire episode.

Who is your favourite contestant on the show?

Abdu is my favourite contestant. He is so cute and adorable and I know he is very smart as I saw a video of how he was making the contestants understand and explaining to them how to play the game.

Who do you think is the mastermind of the game?

I don’t know who is the mastermind of the game as I don’t watch the show that much. But I can relate to Abdu because when I was locked inside the house, I used to get afraid and nervous when people used to shout and fight for no reason and I remember when such fights used to take place I used to lock myself in the washroom and sit over there and I did feel like leaving the house at a time. I had seen a video of Abdu where he said you all fight I am leaving the house and going so I could relate to it.

Well, there is no doubt that Abdu is loved by one and all and he is winning the hearts of the audiences.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Exclusive! “When I heard about this character Daisy Bhalla, Ireally wanted to do this one because I could relate allot” Elli Avram

