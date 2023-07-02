Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “I feel like it has become a little dirty, more abusive now, and families watch shows a lot; It's like watching an adult movie in front of the family Kundali Bhagya’s Geetanjali Mishra expresses her views on Bigg Boss!

Geetanjali Mishra is a popular actor, who shared her views on the show Bigg Boss 16.
MUMBAI :Geetanjali Mishra is a popular name on Television and she has been working in the industry for around a decade. 

She has starred in shows like Kundali Bhagya, Balika Vadhu, Naagin 3, Chandra Nandini, Prithvi Vallabh, Diya Aur Baati Hum, and others. She has also made a mark on OTT with her performances in Ludo and Abhay season 2. 

TellyChakkar recently got in touch with the actor to talk about many things but one that stood out was her stance on Bigg Boss. 

The sixteenth season of Bigg Boss has been working wonders and  audiences have been tuning in everyday giving the show wonderful ratings as well. When asked if she is following the show and who is her favorite contestant, she said, “ I follow it Salman Khan is my first love, but my favorites are Sumbul and Shiv, Shiv is a good player, he is a good contender, and he is very strong but sometimes his coolness and his aggression is a little hard to digest for me personally”. 

Further, when asked if we would ever see her in a reality show, she said that “Bigg Boss is always a favorite for me and the audience, and that is why it has been standing so strong for so many years, but I feel like it has become a little dirty, more abusive now, and families watch shows a lot, it becomes a little hard to watch with the family, and to digest, it's like watching an adult movie in front of the family." She further added that she would like to do the show but that does not mean she has played a dirty game.

What did you think of Geetanjali’s comment? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

